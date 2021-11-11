Amazon confesses that Alexa is a spy at home

Last week, Alexa celebrated two years in Brazilian territory. Amazon’s virtual assistant, who arrived shy in 2019, now totals more than two thousand, in addition to being compatible with around 650 electronics, according to the company.

The main function of the virtual assistant is to interact with the user. In the last year alone, she has responded 38 million times to "Alexa, good morning." On the software's two-year anniversary in Brazil, Amazon revealed some requests that can be placed, making it clear that the assistant is a spy at home.

Alexa the Amazon spy

On Monday (08), Amazon shared an “exposed” of things Brazilians ask Alexa.

Check it out below:

Two years of Alexa in Brazil and I can only think about the things you say to her… and let’s go exposed…

“Alexa, good morning” was said +38 million times; “Alexa, how are you?” was asked +5.8 million times; “Alexa, good night” has been said +28 million times; Educated people this Brazilian, right?

“Alexa, tell me a joke” has been asked +20 million times; “Alexa, sing a song” was requested +6 million times; “Alexa, tell me a story” has been said +1 million times; This here was very specific, is everything ok?

“Alexa, fart” was prompted +1 million times; Okay, now I want to know who asked for it here and why???

