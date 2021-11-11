América-MG wins 3-2 and complicates Sport’s situation in the Z4 – 11/10/2021

In a game full of twists and turns, América-MG beat Sport by 3 to 2 on this Wednesday night (10), at Arena Pernambuco, in São Lourenço da Mata, for the 31st round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship and further complicated plus the situation of the Pernambuco team in the relegation zone. Alê, Juninho Valoura and Ademir scored for Coelho, while Mikael and Zé Welison scored for Leão da Ilha.

With the result, América-MG has 41 points and manages to remain firm in the 10th position and alive in the fight for a place in the Copa Sudamericana. On the other hand, Sport got complicated and remains in 18th place, with 30 points. In the next round, Sport faces Ceará, on Sunday (14), at 19:00 (GMT), at Arena Castelão. A day before, América-MG faces Grêmio, at Independência, at 18:30.

Ale gets everything right and opens the scoreboard

Alê, from América-MG, scored the goal that opened the scoreboard at Arena Pernambuco. Before that, however, he moved well on the field and hit 86% of passes before being replaced at 13 of the second stage by Juninho Valoura.

Gustavo expelled in the first minutes

Gustavo, from Sport, who assumed the role of the team in some situations after the departure of Thiago Neves, gave Felipe Azevedo a tough entry in the 24th of the first half. Referee Raphael Claus showed yellow, but was called to assess the move on the monitor and sent him off, further complicating the situation of a sport full of flaws.

Zé Welison recovers from concussion scoring goal

Even coming back from a concussion caused in the match against Fluminense, Zé Welison, from Sport, managed to exert a good rhythm of the game and was the author of the goal that equalized the score at Arena Pernambuco at 30 of the second stage. In the last match, the player fell unconscious at Maracanã after suffering a blow to the head last Sunday, when the team lost 1-0.

Sport misses passes and runs from loss

Leão da Ilha was unable to control the ball much of the time, against an América-MG with an offensive posture and a marking on top, mainly in the ball outs. The team from Pernambuco missed many passes on the flanks and managed to create little.

The kicks towards the goal came mostly from set pieces as the midfield was also unable to make connections. The situation became a little more complicated with Gustavo’s expulsion at 25 of the first half. Despite the mistakes, the team changed its posture in the second stage and ran after the loss, managing to score at 20 and 30 with Mikael and Zé Welison, both in the second stage, but the team could not stand the pressure and conceded the third goal of the Bunny.

América-MG prioritizes ball possession and gives a draw

What the Pernambuco fan saw in the Arena was an América-MG who prized possession of the ball and for focusing on keeping the last defensive line always well placed to avoid counterattacks by Leão da Ilha, even if it didn’t work for a long time.

The variety of plays and transitions through the midfield resulted in a goal scored by Alê in the first stage. After that, the team visibly didn’t care much about attacking and put its forces only in making the opposing team run and get tired, scoring the second goal only after a hesitation by Mailson, from Sport, and closing the score at 37, with Juninho Valora.

See Sport’s goals

See the goals of América-MG

Is it a penalty?

Sport’s players were scolded after referee Raphael Claus did not mark a hand touch or consult the VAR. On the move, Moccelin sped up the left, entered the area and crossed back, but the ball caught Kal’s arm.

Mailson fails and America-MG expands

The goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli, from Coelho, was decisive in the team’s second goal when he threw it to Ademir, who noticed Mailson, Sport’s goalkeeper, advanced to shoot from outside the area and score the second.

honored complainant

Sport paid tribute to Ademir Menezes, the Queixada. The player was the top scorer at the 1950 World Cup, playing all six matches and scoring nine goals. In total, he wore the Brazilian national team jersey in 41 matches. Queixada defended Sport between 1932 and 1942. In addition to a small image of the player on the uniform, Mikael’s shirt carried the hashtag #Ademir100.

Chronology

Ale, from América-MG, opened the scoreboard at 12 in the first half. Leão da Ilha tried to cash in the first minute of the second half, but without success. Ademir, from Coelho, expanded at 6 in the second stage and Mikael and Zé Welison, both from Sport, scored at 20 and 30 in the second half to make everything the same, but Juninho Valoura scored the third of América-MG at 7 minutes later.

DATASHEET:

SPORT 2 x 3 AMERICA-MG

Reason: 31st round of the Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Local: Arena Pernambuco, São Lourenço da Mata (PE)

Date and time: 11/10/2021 (Wednesday), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA/SP)

Assistants: Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (AB/SP) and Jose Claudio Rocha Filho (VAR-FIFA/SP)

Yellow cards: Trelléz (SPO), Lucas Kal (AME), Alê (AME)

Red cards: Gustavo Oliveira (SPO)

Goals: Alê (AME), at 12 in the first half; Ademir (AME), at 6 of the second half; Mikael (SPO), at 20 of the second half; Zé Welison at 30 of the second half.

Sport: Mailson, Ewerthon (Tréllez), Rafael Thyere, Sabino, Sander, Zé Welison, Marcão, Hernanes (Betinho), Gustavo, Mikael and Paulinho Moccelin. Technician: Gustavo Florentín.

America-MG: Matheus Cavichioli, Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva, Lucas Kal (Zé Ricardo), Marlon (João Paulo), Juninho, Alê (Juninho Valoura), Ademir, Felipe Azevedo (Rodolfo) and Mauro Zárate. Technician: Marquinho Santos