America opens the lead, concedes the draw to Sport, but wins in Recife

América went to Recife to face Sport, this Wednesday (10), pressured by the defeat suffered in the derby last weekend, when they were defeated by Atlético by 1-0. Despite the unfavorable condition, of “climate” and location , the Minas Gerais team felt at home most of the time at Arena Pernambuco.

He played at will, controlled the match, but was not as incisive, although he played with one more athlete in a good period of the match. When it was thought that the duel was guaranteed in Coelho’s hat, by opening two goals ahead, the Lion woke up, roared, reacted and equalized. However, despite trying, at all costs, to complicate a theoretically easy game in the Northeast, alviverde won 3-2, in a duel for the 31st round of the Serie A Brazilian Championship.

Coelho reached 41 points, with goals from Alê, Ademir and Juninho Valoura. For Sport, threatened with relegation, with 30, they scored Mikael and Zé Welison.

Next Saturday (13), América receives the desperate Grêmio, at 18:30, at Independência. The next day, Sport faces Ceará, at 7pm, at Castelão.

America’s first half was smooth, practically without any scares. At this pace, the team led by coach Marquinhos Santos had no difficulty taking advantage of Sport’s inconsistent marking and opening the scoring. Alê, on minute 16, took advantage of Felipe Azevedo’s good cross, tested it to the ground and shook Maílson’s net.

It didn’t take long for Coelho’s situation in the match to become even more favorable, with the collaboration of Gustavo Oliveira. Leão’s midfielder exceeded his will and strength, hit Felipe Azevedo hard on the right leg and took the yellow card, replaced by the red one after referee Raphael Claus revised the bid in the VAR.

With one more on the pitch, the trend would be for America to use more space with more quality to reach the opponent’s goal. However, that is not what happened. Instead of going up and expanding, the alviverde team slowed down. Sport, despite the lack in the frame and the arrival of the goal by Matheus Cavichioli, still found space for some counterattacks.

The second stage started with a lot of danger from Sport, when Mikael finished well, but stopped at Matheus Cavichioli. And it was the American goalkeeper who came out playing with a great pass, found Ademir, who cleared the defenders and extended the score after 6. Like what happened in the first 45 minutes, America couldn’t live up to the advantage on the pitch and on the scoreboard.

Therefore, the confrontation that had everything to be of tranquility, became worrying. Mikael, anticipating Ricardo Silva, reduced the score. Zé Welison, from foul, equalized. When the clash was heading for a draw, Juninho Valoura, who had entered Alê’s vacancy, headed in and guaranteed the three points for Coelho.

DATASHEET

SPORT 2 X 3 AMERICA

Local: Arena Pernambuco, in Recife (PE)

Reason: 31st round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship

Goals: Ale, at 16 minutes of the first half; Ademir, at 6, Mikael, at 20, Zé Welison, at 30, Juninho Valoura, at 37 minutes of the second half

Red card: Gustavo Oliveira (Sport)

Yellow cards: Lucas Kal and Alê (America); Marcao Silva (Sport)

Referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA/SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA/SP) and Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (CBF/SP)

SPORT: Mailson; Ewerthon (Tréllez), Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcão Silva, Zé Welison, Hernanes (Betinho) and Gustavo Oliveira; Paulinho Mocellin (Everton Felipe) and Mikael. Technician: Gustavo Florentín

AMERICA: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva (Anderson) and Marlon (João Paulo); Lucas Kal (Zé Ricardo), Juninho and Alê (Juninho Valoura); Ademir, Zárate and Felipe Azevedo (Rodolfo). Technician: Marquinhos Santos

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.