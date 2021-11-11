American operation offsets local challenges; analysis

More than two months ago, the government of China applied an embargo on Brazilian beef exports. Even after the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the two cases of mad cow pose no risk, the suspension remains. This is one of the challenges overcome by JBS (JBSS3) in the third quarter of this year.

In the balance released last Wednesday night, 10, JBS reported solid results, which paved the way for a new dividend payment — which should not stop there.

Controlled indebtedness must be one more driver for new distributions, or acquisitions, of the company.

Despite production costs, the company reported net income of R$7.58 billion between July and September, an increase of 142.1% over the same period last year. Compared to the second quarter, the increase was 73.1%.

Net income, in turn, walks fast to reach the US$ 100 billion mark in a single quarter. In the three months ended in September this year, this line reached the level of R$ 92.62 billion, an increase of 32.2% in 12 months.

The current price draws attention, mainly due to strong cash generation (with an increase of 40.2% in the annual comparison), but the market is divided for next year.

Valuation remains attractive — as long as projections continue to be beaten

Currently, JBS trades below its historical averages. Considering the relationship between the firm’s value and Ebitda, which is an approximation of the company’s cash generation, JBS is quoted at 4.32 times, with the average of the last 36 months being 6.03 times.

Projections are that the multiples will return to the center. The current price/earnings is 5.38 times, but analysts polled by Refinitive understand that, today, JBS is trading at 11 times the expected profit for next year.

The analysts’ consensus is that the company will profit BRL 10.21 billion this year and fall back to a gain of BRL 9.21 billion in 2022, with the price per share (LPA) going from BRL 3.74 to BRL $3.42.

If the company’s actual result continues to beat estimates, the numbers may be revised. However, investors should be aware that the return of multiples to averages can happen due to deceleration of results and not necessarily due to the potential for appreciation of the shares.

Of the 13 analysts who follow the company, 12 recommend buying the shares and only one indicates that the position in the shares is maintained.

The most optimistic of them sees the shares worth R$56, a upside potential of 45%. There are those who believe that the papers can fall to R$ 30, with downside of 22.13%.

Quarter photo

(IN BILLIONS) 3Q21 3Q20 VARIATION NET REVENUE BRL 92.62 BRL 70.08 +31.2% GROSS PROFIT BRL 19.27 BRL 11.79 +63.3% ADJUSTED EBITDA BRL 13.92 BRL 7.99 +74.2% RESULT BEFORE IR AND CS BRL 9.81 BRL 3.97 +146.8% NET PROFIT BRL 7.58 BRL 3.13 +142.1% LPA BRL 3.01 BRL 1.17 +157.3%

American operation is, again, a highlight of JBS

Founded in the middle of the last century, in Goiás, JBS is not a newcomer today. Today, more than 60% of net revenue comes from abroad and is susceptible to obstacles and opportunities beyond Tupinikim borders.

This process has been strengthened by mergers and acquisitions. Only between July and September, the company bought the British Kerry Consumer Foods, the Australian Huon and the American SunnyValley. Since last year, nearly R$ 20 billion has been invested in acquisitions.

The external portfolio was precisely JBS’ additional gas.

According to USGAAP accounting, which considers inventories at market prices, the adjusted Ebitda of JBS USA Beef totaled US$ 1.6 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 220.9% compared to the same period last year.

The positive result comes in the wake of the strong recovery in demand and, consequently, higher prices for beef.

Pork was positively impacted for the same reason. However, in the case of JBS Pork, live hogs are being traded at higher prices, which put pressure on margins compared to the previous year.

In this sense, the challenges are also related to China. In 2021, US pork export volumes dropped 1% compared to the same period last year, due to a 37.1% drop in Chinese purchases.

This came after the country’s domestic production recovered after the outbreak of African swine fever, which decimated Chinese herds between 2018 and 2019. Even so, exports are above historical averages.

On the other hand, the operating costs of the US operation were higher, mainly due to increases in labor costs and benefits, with the recovery of the US labor market, in addition to freight and storage.

Challenging scenario does not interrupt JBS Brasil’s expansion

Between July and September this year, JBS Brasil had net revenue of R$ 15.5 billion (16.3% of the total). The result represents an increase of 35.3% over the reported in the third quarter of last year.

The number was growing even with the 11% reduction in the number of processed cattle. The slowdown in production is explained by the scarcity of raw materials and the suspension of exports by China.

The challenging economic scenario in Brazil brought a 17% drop in fresh beef volumes, but it was not enough to halt the operation in the Brazilian domestic market, which represents 49% of this unit. Here, revenue grew 22.6% year-on-year, mainly due to the 44.3% increase in the average sales price.

Ebitda increased 10.4% in 12 months, to BRL 946.1 million in the third quarter, but the margin was pressured, as it fell from 7.5%, between July and September last year, to 6.1% in the same period this year.

In this sense, production costs also weighed. The average price of cattle rose approximately 35% in 12 months, according to CEPEA-Esalq. In addition, the maintenance of this herd has become more costly, with the increase in feed prices due to the shift in agricultural commodities.

Indebtedness under control benefits shareholders’ pockets

JBS’ leadership has long pursued control of its indebtedness. In the third quarter, the net debt jumped 12.6% in 12 months, to R$ 61.02 billion.

At the same time, however, financial leverage, translated by the ratio between net debt and Ebitda, decreased from 1.61 times to 1.52 times.

At the end of September, JBS had R$ 23.3 billion in cash. In addition, JBS USA has US$2.2 billion available in revolving credit lines, which are equivalent to R$11.9 billion in exchange at the end of the quarter, more than enough to make the company breathe a sigh of relief in the short term.

Operational growth and the diversification of protein production operations — of course, with resources available in acquisitions — have left JBS far ahead of its prospects.

Two years ago, the company published a financial policy to maintain debt between 2 and 3 times the Ebitda. Now, with the result better than expected, the fruits are harvested.

“This issue of financial discipline is a position we took back there. So, we will continue to privilege the shareholder, the return to the shareholder — whether through dividends or through our share buyback programs”, commented Gilberto Tomazoni, JBS’ global CEO, on the earnings conference call.

With cash available, the company announced the payment of interim dividends in the amount of R$2.4 billion, equivalent to R$1 per share.

A new share buyback program can withdraw up to 10% of the outstanding shares, reducing the free float and raising the value generated to the shareholder base.

For now, the market’s response to the balance sheet is positive. Around 12:40 pm this Thursday, the actions of the JBS rose 3.28% to R$ 39.10. The giant is worth BRL 98.16 billion at B3.