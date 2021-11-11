Americana is target of operation on financial pyramid scheme

Federal Police arrested businessman who owns a credit service company that has a branch on Avenida Brasil, in the city

A 26-year-old businessman and three other people were arrested by the Federal Police, this Thursday (11), suspected of promoting a financial pyramid scheme, through a group of finance companies that had raised R$ 100 million in four years. One of the group’s branches has been operating on Avenida Brasil, in Americana, since 2019.

One of the branches of the group investigated by the operation is located on Avenida Brasil, in Americana – Photo: Marcelo Rocha / O Liberal

The businessman appointed as the leader of the scheme and the general director of the investigated group were arrested outside a concert hall in São Paulo, this Thursday morning, by federal police.

According to the PF, the pair would be taken to police headquarters in Jales to be heard. The other prisoners are the businessman’s ex-wife and the group’s financial director.

The operation, named Ponzi, in allusion to a fraudulent operation, had the support of the Civil Police and the State Public Ministry of Santa Fé do Sul, in the region of Jales.

In all, four arrest warrants and twenty-three search and seizure warrants were issued by the State Court of Santa Fé do Sul to be served in Americana, Santa Fé do Sul, Santa Clara d’Oeste, Votuporanga, Bebedouro, Araçatuba, Casa Branca, Santana de Parnaíba and São Paulo.

the scheme

During investigations, the Federal Police found that in just two years the businessman opened dozens of B&G Cred companies and branches in several cities in the interior of São Paulo, with the offer of credit services from various banks as a facade.

Luxury cars were seized during the Ponzi operation – Photo: Federal Police / Disclosure

The structure, however, according to the survey, was aimed at convincing savers to hand over their savings in exchange for high remunerative interest rates that reached 6% per month, which were paid with funds from new investors, featuring a “pyramid” scheme. financial”.

seizures

In searches on Thursday, the police located a mansion, farms and land on the banks of the Paraná River, as well as several luxury cars and an aircraft, which will be apprehended. Three large vessels were also seized with the support of teams from the Environmental Military Police of Fernandópolis.

According to the PF, the prisoners will be indicted, to the extent of their guilt, for crimes against the national financial system, misrepresentation, embezzlement, crime against the popular economy and criminal organization, with the maximum penalties added of up to 24 years of imprisonment.