Ana Maria Braga gets a pistol with a proposal from a live reporter and fires: “Let go of that”

A climão pie took over the More you, gives Globe, this Wednesday (10). Ana Maria Braga got angry while trying to make an outline using home instruments, after being challenged by the reporter Ju Massaoka.

The journalist asked the presenter to stamp the outline on the eye using flexible rods and part of the medicine pack. Quickly, then, the blonde declared that she wouldn’t be able to and wouldn’t have time for the social media joke.

“Wait a minute, don’t come here talking like that and leave without saying how you do it. It doesn’t matter the size, the size is according to my taste. It doesn’t stick, it doesn’t stick! We’re going to have to wait hours here that I don’t have. It’s saying it’s 3 minutes”, she declared.

The Mais Você reporter jokingly replied that she could do it in 10 seconds and that she had video to prove it.

The morning presenter gave up on Ana’s Feed challenge and then decided to do her makeup by hand, with eyeliner and a mirror.

“We’re going to be fighting here. Not fighting, to see if you can do it. It has a minute to go off the air. I gave up, it didn’t work. Look there, if I had more time it would be easier. But paint, it’s up there, it’s beautiful”, said Ana Maria.

The program owner added: “Let go of that, so that you can do all this that won’t stick, you have to use glue, you have to use something else… I was going to say a bad word, but I won’t”.

Last June, in the same frame, the blonde also got angry with her colleague. This happened when trying to clean a pan using baking soda.

“In this [panela] need 1 kg of bicarbonate. We test here with me, because they want to… I don’t want to say bad words here, I even want to apologize for these last times, lately I’ve been thinking that I’m in my house. And I really am”, commented, at the time.