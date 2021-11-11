Ana Paula Siebert, Justus’ wife, says she is “finished” for sleeping with her daughter in the nanny’s place, and suffers criticism on the web; watch

The model Ana Paula Siebert gave the talk this Monday (8), after reporting on the care of her daughter Vicky, a year and a half. Roberto Justus’ wife lamented the fatigue after sleeping a weekend with the baby. The statements went viral yesterday (9) and still yielded several complaints on social networks.

According to Ana, Vicky usually sleeps with her nanny, but that had temporarily changed over the past few nights. “Guys, I’m done, there’s only dust left on Monday after a weekend taking care of Vicky. I’m not used to sleeping with Vicky, am I? She sleeps with the nanny, every day she sleeps with the nanny”, started her on her Instagram.

Sibert stated that moms would understand his exhaustion from sleep choppy, checking the child’s status frequently. “And then, this weekend, I slept with her and, every time she moves in her crib, I get out of bed to see if everything’s ok, because I’m one of those! So, like, it’s that choppy sleep. I haven’t had, like, hours of sleep without getting up. Moms will understand me. It’s an outburst of someone who is tired”, she completed. Watch:

On social networks, some even defended the mother’s freedom to decide what she wants. “Each one is each one, if the mine said she’s tired, are you going to judge her fatigue? People don’t have a moment of peace, always talking about each other’s lives”, wrote a profile on Twitter. On the other hand, many claimed that the model would be missing out on special moments with the child. “She is unfortunately losing the most precious thing of all, creating emotional bonds and loving memories with her daughter, how sad”, pointed to another account on the network.

Journalist Isabela Reis also spoke about the matter. “Why do these people have children?”, she began, surprised that Mom wouldn’t be used to sleeping with the baby. “Well, for God’s sake, everyone deserves a rest, but hasn’t the woman ever spent a night taking care of her daughter?”, she was shocked.

Journalist Cecília Olliveira also responded to Isabela’s question about why “these people have children”. “To take a photo for Insta and increase engagement that will revert to [dinheiro] in the pubs. FIRST FAMILY”, pointed.

Another internet user stated that the child would create a closer relationship with the nanny. “I work in daycare and the things that most bond with the children are precisely the things that are left to the nannies – feeding, bathing, putting them to sleep. Children are so grateful to those who take care of them since they were babies, and I love doing it at the daycare, I can’t imagine not doing these things with my own children, that’s what builds the relationship, playing, anyone plays, loving is caring”, he opined.

This, however, was not the first time that Ana Paula Siebert comments on her relationship with motherhood. Last year, shortly after Vicky’s birth, she spoke on social media about how tired her first days with a baby were. “Whoever is a mother knows that the beginning is very tiring, I think that later it gets worse”, she stated on Instagram. However, she did not hide her joy: “It’s the happiest time in my life. Nothing could make me happier”.