Ana Paula Siebert rebuts criticism after saying that her daughter sleeps with her nanny every day, and revolts: ‘They should be ashamed’

WL! Businesswoman Ana Paula Siebert, wife of Roberto Justus, was involved in a controversy on social media. This Thursday (11), the blonde made an outburst on her Instagram, regretting the judgments she received for saying, previously, that she did not use to sleep with her daughter Vicky, one and a half years old, as a result of her relationship with the presenter.

“Welcome to the world of mommy judges…to the world where people who don’t know you judge your motherhood. After all, they live in your house, monitor your children’s upbringing and mainly know more than you, right? When I stopped breastfeeding when I was almost 6 months old I was criticized for not being a mother… since when does a woman stop being a mother when I stop breastfeeding? Some are not even able to breastfeed and will be no less mothers for it!“, wrote the girl.

Then she recalled the controversial case, in which she admitted that the nanny was the one who slept with her daughter every day. “A few days ago, I mentioned in the stories that my daughter sleeps with her nanny (yes, a wonderful person I’m lucky to have and that I trust with my eyes closed). Now, what’s the problem with not sleeping with my daughter every day? They even said it’s the first time I’ve slept with her and that I don’t even know how to change a diaper! Hi?! Also that I’m a monster mother and that God shouldn’t have given me a child! I wonder where this world will end up with so much hatred in people’s hearts!“he complained.

Siebert further explained what happened on the day in question. “When she (the baby sitter) I’m not the one who sleeps with Vicky, by the way something I love to do… that day, I was tired from having little sleep, because whenever I spend the night with her I’m alert and worried, like every mother“, he reported.

Continues after Advertising

“Who of these people lives here with me to know what I do or don’t do?! If there’s one thing I love and do with passion, it’s being a mother, it’s enjoying my daughter, it’s watching her grow… Whoever follows me around here knows that… What mother has never woken up after a night with the kids and said she was tired?! Let’s respect each other’s motherhood more! Women should be ashamed to criticize other women so much!“, she continued.

Finally, she asked for less judgment: “A world of perfect mothers and judges on duty, who don’t know you but have ‘property’ to talk about your life as if they were your relatives… A mother’s choices must be respected, someone who curses and unfairly offends a mother speaks more of yourself than of the other!“. Check out:

Continues after Advertising

remember

Ana Paula Siebert started talking last Monday, the 8th, after reporting on the care of her daughter. Roberto Justus’ wife lamented the fatigue after sleeping a weekend with the baby. The statements went viral and still yielded several criticisms on social media.

“Guys, I’m done, there’s only dust left on Monday after a weekend taking care of Vicky. I’m not used to sleeping with Vicky, am I? She sleeps with the nanny, every day she sleeps with the nanny”, started her on her Instagram. Siebert said moms would understand their exhaustion from sleep staleness, checking the child’s status frequently.

“And then, this weekend, I slept with her and, every time she moves in her crib, I get out of bed to see if everything’s ok, because I’m one of those! So, like, it’s that choppy sleep. I haven’t had, like, hours of sleep without getting up. Moms will understand me. It’s an outburst of someone who is tired”, completed. Watch:

Ana Paula Siebert, with great make-up on and wearing a bathrobe with the initial letter of her name, vented about the difficulty she had to sleep with her daughter, Vicky, who is also the daughter of Roberto Justus. Check out! 🤳 (🎥 Instagram) pic.twitter.com/HuYmqOYFKf — RD1 – 13 Years: All about TV and the Famous (@rd1oficial) November 10, 2021

On social networks, some even defended the mother’s freedom to decide what she wants. “Each one is each one, if the mine said she’s tired, are you going to judge her fatigue? People don’t have a moment of peace, always talking about each other’s lives”, wrote a profile on Twitter. On the other hand, many claimed that the model would be missing out on special moments with the child. “She is unfortunately losing the most precious thing of all, creating emotional bonds and loving memories with her daughter, how sad”, pointed to another account on the network.

Man, each one is each one, if the girl said she’s tired, are you going to judge her fatigue? People don’t have a moment of peace, always talking about each other’s lives — Streamer without PC (@youssefmismail) November 10, 2021

Continues after Advertising

She is unfortunately missing the most necessary thing of all, creating emotional bonds and fond memories with her daughter, how sad. — Débora ex-debauchery 🎮 & 🦋 =🥁 or 🤡 (@acordadebora) November 9, 2021

Journalist Isabela Reis also spoke about the matter. “Why do these people have children?”she asked, surprised that Mom wouldn’t be used to sleeping with the baby. “Well, for God’s sake, everyone deserves a rest, but hasn’t the woman ever spent a night taking care of her daughter?”, shocked.

For God’s sake, everyone deserves a rest, but has the woman never spent a night taking care of her daughter? pqp — Isabela Reis (@bela_reis) November 10, 2021

Journalist Cecília Olliveira also responded to Isabela’s question about why “these people have children”. “To take a photo for Insta and increase engagement that will revert to [dinheiro] in the pubs. FIRST FAMILY”, pointed.

To take a photo pro urge and increase engagement that will revert to $ in publis. FIRST FAMILY 🧡 — Cecília Olliveira (@Cecília) November 10, 2021

Continues after Advertising

Another internet user stated that the child would create a closer relationship with the nanny. “I work in daycare and the things that most bond with the children are precisely the things that are left to the nannies – feeding, bathing, putting them to sleep. Children are so grateful to those who take care of them since they were babies, and I love doing it at the daycare, I can’t imagine not doing these things with my own children, that’s what builds the relationship, playing, anyone plays, loving is caring”, he opined.