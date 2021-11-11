Analysis: against Vasco, Vitória embodies the fighting spirit and gains hope in the final stretch of Serie B | victory

It took 35 rounds, but Vitória finally seems to have embodied the spirit of the fight in the fight against relegation in the 3-0 victory over Vasco, in a match played last Wednesday, in São Januário, for Serie B [confira os melhores momentos no vídeo acima] .

The scoreboard, built with a certain naturalness, was the result of an understanding of the game that was rarely seen by the red-black athletes throughout the competition.

First, tactical understanding. Marcinho’s goal, with less than a minute of play, was the way Wagner Lopes imagined it would be, perhaps not so early. In the interview given before the match, he said he expected a Vasco with possession of the ball, in the attacking field, but made it clear that his team would not relinquish the attack.

In the goal, Vitória took advantage of a passing error, took off on the counterattack and had the quality of Marcinho in a torpedo from outside the area.

Second, the understanding of what the game asked for. It was a battle. And, in a battle, you fight for every inch of the field, for every ball. Not only João Pedro, an athlete of great physical strength, but the entire cast bought the fight.

Finally, understanding the game’s scenario. By scoring the first goal, Vitória played Vasco’s fans against their own team, but they backed away too much, to the point of losing the opportunity to kill the game early. On the way back from the break, the athletes went up to the field with a different posture because they understood that they had the capacity to build a comfortable advantage so that they wouldn’t need to be suffocated in the final minutes.

Scoring a goal with less than a minute of play was more than Vitória wanted in such a decisive game. But, probably, it was just the way Wagner Lopes imagined: strong marking, forcing the opponent’s error and coming out on the counterattack. Marcinho was the author of the great goal [confira no vídeo abaixo].

On the other hand, the goal was a heavy blow for a team that staggers in the final stretch of Serie B. Vasco felt the pressure that came from the stands early on.

The Crimson-Negro smelled blood and almost missed the second one, but David, once again, had his foot out of calibration. [confira no vídeo abaixo].

With the result in favor, Vitória backed off, but they backed down too much, and gave space for Vasco to enjoy the game. Lucas Arcanjo had to work to avoid the tie [confira no vídeo abaixo].

As they failed to equalize, the Rio team showed nervousness and, little by little, stopped scaring Vitória by tripping over their own mistakes.

Vitória takes off and makes Vasco suffer

The chat at break was good. It is likely that Wagner Lopes showed the obvious to athletes: “the game is yours”. With confidence, Vitória placed the ball on the ground, moved away from Lucas Arcanjo’s area and imposed even more difficulty on Vasco, who simply lacked the strength and creativity to articulate plays.

At 23 minutes, Thalisson, head, showed that the invoice was already paid. Marcinho’s goal, with a penalty, only confirmed the result.

Some performances need to be highlighted. The main one, that of Marcinho, author of two goals. In midfield, João Pedro fought for every inch of the field. In goal, Lucas Arcanjo was decisive once again.