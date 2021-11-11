Analysis: humiliation on the field and silence outside make Vasco melancholic in the final stretch of Serie B | Vasco

Vasco’s sameness turned to melancholy and there is a risk of escalating to omission. In 3-0 for Vitória, the fourth consecutive defeat, the team was humiliated on the field and definitely has no mathematical chance of gaining access to Serie A. They are 11 points away from the G-4 and the embarrassing ninth position with three remaining rounds for the end of the Brasileirão.

+ Diniz avoids projecting Vasco’s future: “We have to be ashamed and apologize”

Outside the four lines, management remained silent. President Jorge Salgado was once again an absentee in the post-game and did not comment on the biggest failure in the club’s history: for the first time in four opportunities, he failed to leave Serie B.

1 of 4 Andrey, Bruno Gomes and Walber lament the goal conceded by Vasco — Photo: André Durão Andrey, Bruno Gomes and Walber regret the goal conceded by Vasco — Photo: André Durão

It’s true that, on Monday, after the 4-0 for Botafogo, which had decided to stay in the Second Division, the club announced that planning for 2022 had started. But does anyone know how? There are many more doubts than certainties. Management needs to act and communicate plans quickly, obviously respecting internal rites and avoiding doing so with a hot head. But calm cannot be delay at the risk of becoming omission.

+ Vasco plans new football structure amid strong pressure on Bird

On the field, Fernando Diniz selected a confused team. Did not work. It was the worst performance under his command, with problems that occurred all year.

2 of 4 Fernando Diniz guides Vasco players — Photo: André Durão Fernando Diniz guides Vasco players — Photo: André Durão

At 58s of game, Marcinho scored a great goal when he kicked from outside the area. Routine: Vasco leaked in the opponent’s counterattack. It took place against Botafogo, Guarani and CSA, only to stay in the last four rounds. In the second half, before the midfielder closed the scoring with a penalty kick, Thalisson Kelven headed it after a corner kick. Routine: the 30th goal conceded in the year in aerial play.

Between the first and the last goal, more routine examples that Vasco did not have the ability to identify and correct throughout the year. The greatest possession (66%) did not represent more finishes in the goal (5-4 for Vitória). The team was slow, didn’t pressure the rival to retrieve the ball and didn’t have the courage to risk it.

Diniz’s attempts didn’t work: Walber in the defense, Bruno Gomes as full-back on the right, MT in the middle and Pec in attack. By the way, the defender missed in Thalisson Kelven’s header and even committed a child penalty converted by Marcinho. In no moment of the 90 minutes, Vasco controlled the game or attacked the opponent. Details: Vitória, then 19th place, fights not to fall to Serie C, and if it weren’t for two good saves by Lucão, the score could be more elastic.

3 of 4 Nenê was unable to help Vasco — Photo: André Durão Nenê was unable to help Vasco — Photo: André Durão

The 689 fans present supported Vasco and also charged. In addition to Salgado and Alexandre Bird, executive director, some players were the focus of complaints and name-calling. MT, Morato and Leandro Castan centered the criticisms.