Anker: New chargers promise 100% charge in 20 minutes

In the near future, charging your cell phone battery will be a very quick task. That’s what Steven Yang, CEO of accessories brand Anker, who gave a long interview to the The Verge this week. The executive took the opportunity to talk about the new generation of chargers with gallium nitride (GaN) technology.

The new models could reduce the charging time to just 20 minutes, according to the expert. This means charging time with the device completely discharged to 100%.

With 65W, the Ankor Nano II GaN2 chargers were released this year.Source: Anker/Disclosure

Yang explains that Anker follows the trend towards high power chargers and the fast charging support offered by cell phone makers. Thus, accessories with GaN technology will meet the needs of users.

“We are about to release the GaN3 next year, which will make the charger size even smaller and increase the power rating. Today, devices are getting more power hungry and charging at a higher speed,” comments the CEO.

According to the executive, charging power in watts is not a friendly approach for consumers. So, loading time should be the main reference to attract users to the product.

“Charging time used to be 3 hours but has been reduced to around 40 minutes with the 60W accessories. More adventurous brands are producing 120W models, making the cell phone fully charged in less than 20 minutes”, quotes Yang.

Executive said Apple’s decision boosted sales of accessories.Source: Anker/Disclosure

Contributed by Apple and Samsung

Apple and Samsung’s decision to exclude chargers from cell phone cases was great news for Anker. According to Yang, the action boosted the brand’s accessories sales.

“We are selling a lot more because this is a new category. Our surveys show that around 50% of users still use the old chargers, but more and more people are starting to buy accessories individually”, said the executive.