ANS incorporates SUS technology based on MP from the list

National Supplementary Health Agency / Photo: Disclosure

JOTA PRO HEALTH This content is part of JOTA PRO Health coverage and was previously distributed exclusively to PRO subscribers. Meet!

To comply with the determination of Provisional Measure 1.067/2021, which amends the rules for the incorporation of technologies in supplementary health, ANS included in the list of procedures and events of mandatory coverage, without its own evaluation, the first procedure that had already been approved for the offer in the SUS. The extraordinary deliberation of the collegiate board was held last Friday afternoon (5/11).

Art. 1, § 8 of the provisional measure says: “The technologies evaluated and positively recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System – Conitec, established by Law No. 12.401, of April 28, 2011, whose decision to incorporate them into the SUS has already been published, they will be included in the List of Procedures and Events in Supplementary Health within a period of up to thirty days”.

In SUS, the procedure was called “ophthalmologic drainage implant in the treatment of mild to moderate primary open angle glaucoma” and was incorporated on October 8, 2021.

From the decision, the agency officializes the understanding anticipated by the JOTA in the edition of Behind the Scenes of Health on October 22: only technologies approved after the publication of the MP are included in the scope of the device, as long as they do not fall within the legal exclusions of supplementary health.

The directors approved the technical note prepared by the Directorate of Standards and Qualification of Products (Dipro) and the resolution that amends RN 465/2021 to include the technology with the name “angular via antiglaucomatous surgery with minimally drainage stent implantation technique invasive”.

In private health, the procedure will be mandatory coverage by hospital plans (with and without obstetrics) and reference, with a guideline for use in the treatment of patients with mild to moderate primary open-angle glaucoma who failed to use at least one eye drop for the reduction of intraocular pressure.

Due to the MP, the ANS did not carry out the health technology assessment process for decision-making. Therefore, budget impact analysis, verification of installed capacity from the perspective of supplementary health and social participation were dispensed with.

“Despite knowing that there is a potential impact, the provisional measure does not allow a time period for us to carry out this deeper analysis. There is not even scope for us to have discretion here within the agency, so that we can analyze this more assertively. Social participation is not appropriate either”, pointed out the director-president of ANS, Paulo Rebello.