Anvisa receives request for emergency use of CanSino vaccine against Covid-19 | Vaccines

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) received, this Wednesday (10), a request for the emergency use of the single-dose vaccine manufactured by CanSino against Covid-19. The request was made by the company Biomm, which represents the Chinese laboratory in Brazil.

It is not the first time that a company has asked for authorization to apply the vaccine in the country.

In May, the company Belcher Farmacêutica do Brasil Ltda and Instituto Vital Brazil SA sent the authorization request, but the immunizing agent was not evaluated by Anvisa because the Chinese laboratory broke the commercial agreement with its representative company.

The current order was sent on Monday (8) and, according to Anvisa, is already under analysis.

Deadline is not yet determined

Anvisa will have 7 working days to judge the request for emergency use. This deadline does not consider the process time in technical requirement status, which is when the laboratory needs to answer technical questions asked by the Agency within the process.

According to the agency, the first 24 hours after receiving the request will be used to screen the process and verify that the documents needed for evaluation are available.

If important information is missing, Anvisa may request additional information from the laboratory. Only after that will the deadline for the agency to judge the application will be determined; these first 24 hours are not counted within 7 days for evaluation.

By standard, the evaluation period is 7 days when there is clinical development of the vaccine in Brazil or when the report or technical opinion issued by the foreign health authority is able to prove that the vaccine meets the standards of quality, efficacy and safety established by the World Health Organization (WHO) or the International Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for the Registration of Medicinal Products for Human Use (ICH) and the Pharmaceutical Inspection Cooperation Scheme (PIC/S) ).