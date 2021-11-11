Apple removes Tesla engineer for mysterious autonomous car project

Increasing its efforts in car development, Apple has hired a former Tesla engineer, who has sparked controversy this year over comments about Elon Musk’s company’s auto-pilot feature.

According to information from the website Boomerang, Apple hired Christopher “CJ” Moore to work on an autonomous car — until now top secret.

This hiring gives evidence that Apple is making progress in attempts to develop smart driving technology, which is already a very competitive market, with manufacturers like Tesla itself.

The engineer is joining a division known for its secrecy — Apple has never publicly disclosed its car production plans — and frequent turnover. The head of Apple’s auto project left the company earlier this year to lead Ford Motor Co’s technology efforts. The company never commented on the exit.

In May of this year, Moore gained some international media attention after claiming that Elon Musk’s predictions about the development of the autonomous driving system for cars were exaggerated. The engineer also had to testify in a court case against Tesla in 2019, where a man died in an autopilot accident in Florida.

Commenting on Tesla’s CEO statements, Moore claimed that his boss’s predictions were far from the reality of engineering. At the time, Elon Musk said that autopilot level 5, where cars could operate fully autonomously, without any human intervention, would soon be an achievement.

Apple’s car project remains mysterious, despite having a growing team.

Recently, rumors have pointed out that production of the vehicle will begin in 2024, but some say the company may just choose to launch a navigation and entertainment system instead of a 100% autonomous, electric car, as previously expected.