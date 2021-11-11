Are you in favor of a possible return of Dentinho to Corinthians? Vote for My Timo’s poll

After a transfer window with six new players signed, the Corinthians fan saw Dentinho’s name appear on the horizon for a possible return. Born in Corinthians, the forward terminated with Shakhtar Donetsk, and was free on the market. Therefore, the my helm want to know: would you bring him back?

Even before the signings of Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes, Willian, João Pedro and Carlos Miguel, Dentinho’s name had already been linked to Corinthians. However, the player renewed the link – which would go until June – with the Ukrainian club until the end of 2021 and the board of alvinegra chose not to make any advances for the current season.

Shakhtar left in a friendly way, a relationship that Dentinho also maintains with the club that formed him. Duilio, president of Corinthians, when talking about this situation, emphasized that he worked with the striker during his passage and that he is an idol, but at the moment it is not a lack for the team.

Dentinho is still Timão’s second-highest scorer in the century, having scored 55 goals between 2007 and 2011. At 32, he left Shakhtar with 29 goals and 16 assists in 197 games. In addition to having piled up 16 trophies during his time, being the Brazilian with the most titles in the club’s history.

