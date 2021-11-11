Argentine newspaper teases Gabriel after Zaracho’s pens

In addition to Atlético-MG’s good performance in the 3-0 victory over Corinthians, yesterday (10), in the Campeonato Brasileiro, a move in particular caught the attention of the Argentine press: the sequence of dribbles by Matías Zaracho, from Galo, over midfielder Gabriel, from the São Paulo team.

The move happened at the end of the first half, when Atlético-MG was already winning by 1-0. Zaracho received it near the end line and, surrounded by Gabriel, faced the mark and threw the ball between the Corinthians’ legs. In the sequence, he got the domain, made the spin and gave another ‘pen’ to the marker. The bid ended with Fábio Santos, São Paulo’s side, giving a corner kick to Galo.

The Argentine newspaper “Olé” highlighted the “luxury” performance of Matías Zaracho and played with the Corinthians midfielder, saying that he will dream of the Argentine midfielder for some time.

“Gabriel, Corinthians central midfielder, will dream of Matías Zaracho. And most likely they will be nightmares. The Brazilian was the victim of a luxury move by the former Racing team in Atlético Mineiro’s 3-0 triumph over Timão in the 31st round do Brasileirão. A double ‘pen’ from Argentina, which is to be seen a thousand times”, highlighted the publication.

Advantage in leadership guaranteed

With the triumph at home, Atlético-MG went to 68 points in the Brasileirão and kept the advantage of ten over Palmeiras, vice-leader. Only Flamengo – third place with 54 points -, who have two games in hand, can reduce the distance to eight points.

Corinthians, in turn, parked on 47 points and is sixth in the Brasileirão.