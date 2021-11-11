Arrested on suspicion of plotting an ambush against PSG’s colleague, Diallo was close to the victim and has already spent vacations with her.

Arrested this Wednesday on suspicion of ambushing PSG’s partner Kheira Hamraoui, midfielder Aminata Diallo was very close to the victim. On social networks, the two appear together in more than one publication and have already spent vacations together.

On Diallo’s Instagram profile, the file of stories brings together photos of the two in Zanzibar (Tanzania) and Dubai (United Arab Emirates). In addition to posting with her friend, Diallo reposted the ones Kheira posed by her side, all amidst emojis of heart and affection.

Diallo and Hamdaoui appear together in photos outside the lawns Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In photos posted on his timeline at the end of last year, Diallo poses alongside Kheira and Aissatou Tounkara, an Atlético de Madrid athlete who is also part of the French national team. “French connection”, he writes in one of the posts. In another, in a restaurant, he celebrates the arrival of the new year: “Let’s see what 2021 has to offer”. Kheira signed with PSG in July 2021.

Lyon coach, PSG’s next opponent in the French Championship, Sonia Bompastor lamented the case and the possible repercussions for the sport.

“It shocked me personally. I’m still a little shocked. Not even among men have we seen such a thing. It’s a negative for women’s football.

Diallo remains in prison and has not yet appeared, according to the prosecution. If the authorities decide that the player should appear before a judge, this must happen this Friday. In Lyon, a man suspected of involvement in the case but with no apparent connection to the player was also arrested.

Next Sunday, PSG will face Lyons in the French Championship, in a game that is worth the lead. The club canceled an interview scheduled for this Friday and closed the training of the women’s team. According to French broadcaster “Eurosport”, Hamraoui is doing well despite his injuries. Away from the last match, against Real Madrid, the athlete has already managed to exercise on an exercise bike.

understand the case

Aminata Diallo is suspected of hiring assailants to assault her teammate Kheira Hamraoui. Last Thursday, she offered Hamraoui a ride after a club event. On the way, they were ambushed by two men wearing masks.





The attackers only beat Hamraoui with iron bars, focusing on the leg region. Nothing was stolen from the players, and Diallo was unharmed. According to the French newspaper “L’Equipe”, there are witnesses to what happened.

Kheira Hamdaoui, PSG athlete who was assaulted Photo: Instagram/Kheira Hamdaoui

While the athlete was recovering from her injuries, Diallo started at PSG. She played in the Paris club’s 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. In a statement released after the midfielder’s arrest, the PSG repudiated the violence and said it is helping the authorities to investigate the case.