arroba prices soar with restriction of supply

The physical live cattle market returned to have sharply higher prices this Wednesday (10). According to the analyst Fernando Henrique Iglesias, from the consultancy Crops & Market, this movement “is nothing more than a reflection of the rapid decrease in the supply of finished animals, ready for slaughter, in the main producing regions of the country”.

According to Iglesias, slaughterhouses began operating with shortened slaughter schedules and were forced to aggressively increase purchase prices. On the other hand, beef prices do not show a similar movement.

“Another aspect to be considered is that there is still an important volume of beef stored in cold rooms. With no prospect of resumption of purchases by China, it is possible that the meatpacking industry will make this load available in the months of November and December, a period with greater consumer appeal, which has the potential to produce a new inversion in live cattle prices , even in the period of greatest demand of the year”, said the analyst.

According to Safras, in São Paulo, capital, the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 293 in the term modality, against R$ 278 on Tuesday (9). In Goiânia (GO), the at sign had a price of R$ 280, against R$ 265. In Dourados (MS), the at sign was indicated at R$ 289, against R$ 277.

In Cuiabá, the arroba was indicated at R$ 260, against R$ 253 in the previous closing. In Uberaba, Minas Gerais, prices at R$290 per arroba, against R$280.

Wholesale

Beef prices were stable at wholesale. “It is important to emphasize that meat prices do not follow the upward movement of live cattle, with a timid recovery movement until the

time. Added to this, the situation of export slaughterhouses, which maintain a large volume of animal protein stored in cold rooms, awaiting the re-accreditation of beef by China must be mentioned, a situation that has not happened so far,” said Iglesias.

Thus, the front quarter continued with a price of R$ 20.40 per kilo. The forequarter is still priced at R$13.30 per kilo, and the tip of the needle is still priced at R$13 per kilo.