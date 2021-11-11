Art showcases Netflix’s live-action series cast with the look of their characters

Fans are dying to know what the actors will officially look like.

This Tuesday (9), the Netflix officially announced the cast of their live-action series One Piece, adapting the work of Eiichiro Oda. The chosen actors follow the characters’ ethnicity well, but it is still difficult to imagine them as the Straw Hat Pirates. So one fan decided to design the costumes of the protagonists on their respective actors to show how they can look on the series.

The plot of the series will accompany the first major arc of the original work: East Blue, the story that explains the background and motivations of each character. In it, Luffy, who will be played by the Mexican actor Inaki Godoy, roams the seas in search of companions to go in search of the One Piece, the most coveted treasure by all pirates.

In addition to Luffy, the actors of Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson) and Sanji (Taz Skylar). The cast names have been released through wanted posters, but the look of the characters has yet to be defined.

Inspired by the anime version, the artist who answers for Agent 65 posted on a Reddit subforum an artwork in which he painted the characters’ original costumes to imagine how the actors would look on the show. The result soothes the most skeptical, proving that with proper characterization, the cast can faithfully represent Oda’s work.

Remember that the manga author was personally involved in choosing the actors and oversees the adaptation work. Check out the fan art: