Asteroid cloaked by the Sun almost hit the Earth – SoCientífica

A small asteroid made one of the closest trajectories to planet Earth ever recorded, on the 24th of October this year. Despite not representing significant risks, the small celestial body was only detected long after having passed by our planet.

The UA1, the name given to the asteroid, was a mere two meters in diameter and flew over Antarctica at a distance of 3000km above the ground. Despite looking far away, the asteroid passed closer to the planet than many satellites, making it the third closest meteor to Earth in its trajectory.

Fortunately, the size of the UA1 was too small to do any damage to the Earth’s surface. That’s because all the meteor material would likely burn in the atmosphere before it could explode in the icy lands of Antarctica.

The problem with this meteor, however, was its discretion. It turns out that experts were only able to detect the asteroid at least 4 hours after it passed over the closest point of its trajectory to Earth.

According to experts, this happened because the asteroid came towards Earth in a contrasting position with the Sun. Thus, the light from our star may have dazzled the camouflaged asteroid and avoided its detection.

All celestial bodies that arrive at a minimum distance from the planet (194.5 million km), in addition, receive the denomination of NEOs, or Near-Earth Objects. NASA itself has a department just for the study of these asteroids, the CNEOS. The main objective of this team, among many others, is to monitor possibly dangerous asteroids, to prevent us from having an end similar to that of the dinosaurs.

How to avoid the next asteroid

To pose a truly significant threat to Earth, an asteroid needs to hit 140 meters in diameter. By way of comparison, the asteroid that hit the Yucatan Peninsula and wiped out the planet’s dinosaurs had 9.6 thousand meters in diameter.

Although most NEOs don’t even come close to the dinosaur asteroid, however, several space agencies, such as NASA, are concerned with tracking and combating these threats.

On the 24th of November this year, for example, the US Space Agency will launch a mission with the aim of hitting the asteroid Didymos (780 meters in diameter) with a high-speed remote spacecraft. With this strategy, researchers seek to assess the possibility of deviating the trajectories of NEOs with controlled impacts.

Although the pass of the camouflaged asteroid UA1 was a close one, however, there is no reason to worry so far. That’s because a meteor of significant size would likely have been detected much earlier than in this case, even against sunlight.