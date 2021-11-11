At Central do Apito, PC Oliveira doesn’t see Douglas penalty in Dourado: “Plays the ball first” | brazilian series a

Grupo Globo referee commentator Paulo Cesar de Oliveira, at “Central do Apito”, did not see a penalty from goalkeeper Douglas on Rodrigo Dourado in the final moments of Juventude’s 2-1 victory over Inter, on Wednesday night, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão.

PC Oliveira believes that referee Bruno Arleu de Araújo was right in ordering the game to continue in play at 48 minutes into the second half. According to him, Douglas hit the ball first in the split with Dourado (review the bid above).

At the time, the referee understood the move as normal, which ended up being endorsed by the VAR team. The decision was corroborated by Paulo César de Oliveira at “Central do Apito”.

– It’s an extremely difficult move. The two players arrive together. Douglas has input, but he first touches the ball and then has contact. For me, there was no penalty – said PC.

Serra’s team won 2-1 at Alfredo Jaconi and now has 33 points, in 17th place at Brasileirão. Even with the defeat, Inter remains in seventh, with 44.