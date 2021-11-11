At COP26, city of SP signs commitment to ban sales of non-electric cars until 2040 | São Paulo

The city of São Paulo is among the signatories of an agreement signed this Wednesday (10) at the UN Climate Conference (COP26) to ban the sale of new greenhouse gas emitting cars after 2040.

In addition to São Paulo, other cities, such as Buenos Aires, and countries such as Canada and the United Kingdom, signed the agreement. The text determines that, in developed markets, the transition to the exclusive sale of non-polluting vehicles, such as electric cars, must take place before – until 2035. Brazil has not signed the document.

Automakers such as Ford, General Motors and Mercedes-Benz are also part of the agreement. In the case of manufacturers, the commitment is to create a business plan so that, by 2035, all sales of new products are vehicles that do not emit pollutants. Only those whose engines have zero greenhouse gas emissions are considered clean vehicles, such as electric cars, trains and trams.

The agreement, which aims to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, also determines that the signatory governments and municipalities must commit to convert your entire fleet of vehicles, such as municipal buses, to non-polluting versions until the year 2035.

The transport sector is one of the main emitters of pollutants in large cities. In São Paulo, the sector represents 62% of the total carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere.

In the city of São Paulo, only 1.6% of buses are already electric. The city’s goal was to reach 18% this year, but the plans were changed.

São Paulo City Hall sets new target for electric bus fleet in municipal transport in 2024

The new goal of the municipal management is to add 2,600 electric buses to the city’s fleet by 2024. This would mean increasing the current electric fleet by around 12 times, and reaching around 20% of the total fleet.

If this target is met, the city will have another 16 years to replace the other 80% of buses in the capital, in order to fulfill the commitment signed at COP26.

In addition to the capital of São Paulo, 39 other cities, states or regional governments signed the agreement.

Among the countries that signed the commitment are Chile, Netherlands, Israel, Mexico, Paraguay and Uruguay, in a total of 33 nations.

However, environmental activists highlighted at COP26 that several countries and major automakers did not participate in the agreement.

Manufacturers Toyota, Volkswagen and Nissan-Renault, which are among the largest in the world, have not joined the group. In addition, the governments of the United States, China and Japan, three of the biggest consumer markets for vehicles, also abstained.