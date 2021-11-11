At JBS, fit at the top: Wesley Filho takes another step and Xandó takes over Brazil | Business

JBS has just announced a chair dance at the summit, yet another sign of the rise of Wesley Batista Filho and the company’s preparations for its long-awaited US listing in 2022.

After investing nearly R$20 billion in acquisitions since 2020, an intense pace that will bring sales to US$65 billion, CEO Gilberto Tomazoni decided to redistribute functions so as not to lose what he considers to be a differential at JBS — the meticulous focus on detail.

At the age of 30, Wesley Filho will take over as global president of operations focused on the Southern Hemisphere, also becoming responsible for JBS’ assets in Australia — which until then were under the umbrella of JBS USA —, which includes the nascent aquaculture division and the global plant based strategy.

At the same time, the long-lived CEO of JBS USA, André Nogueira, will assume a more strategic role. He will partner with Wesley Filho, assuming the role of global president of operations, with a focus on North America.

Less dependent on Brazil, JBS earns R$7.6 billion

In a way, it can be said that Nogueira will be ahead of the Northern Hemisphere — not least because below him are American operations and, by table, also the European assets controlled by Pilgrim’s Pride (listed on Nasdaq, PPC currently operates with independent governance, but JBS has already proposed delisting the company, an issue that belongs to minority shareholders). Wesley Filho and Nogueira will report to Tomazoni.

“André was the one who played the day-to-day, hit the bass drum. Now, he will be able to focus more on M&A and growth,” Tomazoni told Pipeline. Nogueira played a key role in the restructuring of Swift, acquired in 2007, in what is the biggest turnaround case in the American meatpacking industry. A graduate of Banco do Brasil, the native of Rio de Janeiro was CFO of JBS USA and also led the operations in Australia.

In Brazil, Wesley Filho’s promotion affects Seara, which he had been running for two years, a period marked by an aggressive factory expansion plan and continuous market gain over rival BRF.

As of January, João Campos takes over as CEO of Seara. The executive arrived at Seara last year, as executive director of prepared foods. Behind the scenes, few doubted that he was destined to command Seara. Before Seara, Campos headed PepsiCo in Brazil.

The arrival of Wesley Filho in Seara

In Campos’ place, JBS brought in an old acquaintance of the Batista family. Alexandre Almeida, who ran the Itambé dairy when he belonged to J&F and had a short time at BRF in 2018, holds the position of prepared food director at Seara.

Another old acquaintance is also returning to JBS management. Gilberto Xandó, who led Vigor and is an executive also close to the Batistas — he is the chairman of PicPay, Ypê and member of the JBS board —, will be responsible for JBS’ business in Brazil, reporting to Wesley. The heads of Friboi and Seara, who make up about 25% of the company’s revenues, will report to Xandó.