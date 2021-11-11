Athletic performances: Pedro Henrique decides; Marcinho and Nikão command assists against Ceará | athletico-pr

the defender Pedro Henrique scored the goal that ensured Athletico’s 2-1 victory over the Ceará , this Wednesday night, at Arena da Baixada, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão. Marcinho and Nikão gave the assists, which also had a goal by Renato Kayzer.

Athletico x Ceará technical sheet

Videos: goals and highlights

Pedro Henrique: the defender had good defensive performance and also collaborated in the attack. The player rose well and scored the winning goal with his head, which had a deflection of the defense before entering. It’s his second goal of the season – he had already scored against Flamengo, in the Copa do Brasil. Grade: 7.5

Nikao: the attacking midfielder was the one who crossed in the corner for Pedro Henrique’s goal. The player’s performance was not so outstanding, but again decisive. He has 12 assists in the year and four in Serie A. Grade: 6.5

Marinho: the full-back made a great individual play, inside, and gave a pass in the back of the defense for Renato Kayzer to open the score. He now shares the third waiter position, alongside Khellven, with eight passes (five in the Brazilian, only behind David Terans). Grade: 7.5

More Hurricane news on Twitter

Athletic statistics for the 2021 season

saints [GOL]: 6.0

6.0 Pedro Henrique [ZAG]: 7.5

7.5 Thiago Heleno [ZAG] : 6.5

: 6.5 Nicolas Hernández [ZAG]: 6.5

6.5 (Zé Ivaldo [ZAG]: 5.0)

Marinho [LAD]: 7.5

7.5 Erick [VOL]: 5.5

5.5 (Fernando Cannes [MEC]: 5.5)

Christian [VOL]: 6.5

6.5 Abner [LAE]: 5.5

5.5 (Pedra [LAE]: 5.5)

David Terans [ATA]: 6.0

6.0 (Pedro Rocha [ATA]: 6.0)

Nikao [ATA]: 6.5

6.5 Renato Kayzer [ATA]: 7.5

With 41 points and in ninth place, the athletic back to the field in front of the Inter on Saturday, at 7pm, in Beira-Rio, for the 32nd round of Série A.

1 de 1 Athletico 2×1 Ceará: Pedro Henrique celebrates goal — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico Athletico 2×1 Ceará: Pedro Henrique celebrates goal — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

Athletico’s upcoming games 🌪️