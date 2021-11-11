2nd TIME:

40 MINUTES: FERNANDO SOBRAL PUSHED OUT! After a very ugly entry and review in the VAR, the player from Ceará received the red card. Fair?

22 MINUTES: PEDRO HENRIQUE PUTS THE HURRICANE AHEAD! Nikão took a corner kick and the defender sent it to the net… 2-1 Athletico!

07 MINUTES: IT’S CEARÁ’S TIE! IT’S RICK’S GOAL! He takes advantage of Santos’ rebound and leaves the same score in the Arena da Baixada! 1 to 1 now!

1st TIME:

44 MINUTES: RENATO KAYZER’S GOAL! HE IS FLYING! The attacker received a pass from Marcinho and sent it to the net… And there was the traditional celebration of “Daddy’s here”.

34 MINUTES: VOICE ANSWERED! Vina tried the corner and forced goalkeeper Santos to make a good save! It’s heating up…

30 MINUTES: WHAT A HIT! Terans dropped the bomb from outside the area, but stopped at João Ricardo. Welcome to Hurricane…

PRE-GAME: ALBERTO VALENTIM AND TIAGO NUNES TALK ABOUT THE MATCH