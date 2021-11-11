Atlético-MG fires even more and puts the Brasileirão’s ‘hand in the cup’ after another victory; see chances

Atlético-MG beat Corinthians 3-0 at Mineirão and, according to the website FiveThirtyEight, your chances of winning the Brasileirão title increased

O Atlético-MG is getting closer and closer to the title of the brazilian. This Wednesday (10), the team received the Corinthians in Mineirão for the 31st round and, in a big game, won 3 to 0. As a result, his title chances soared.

The result brings the team even closer to the title. According to the website FiveThirtyEight, the club has a 93% chance of winning the cup, reaching a score of 80 points.

Compared to the last round, it’s a 7% increase in chances and one more point to be won. The team still has seven games to play in total.

Behind the Rooster appears the Flamengo, with a 4% chance and two games to be played, one postponed and one equivalent to the 31st round.

Deputy leader currently and with victory in the round, the palm trees stays with 3% in the ‘table’ imagined by the website specialized in projections.