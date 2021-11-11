Atlético-MG has a 97.9% chance of winning

Atlético-MG beat Corinthians 3-0, yesterday (10), at Mineirão and took another step towards winning the title of the Brazilian Championship. The triumph over the team from São Paulo made Galo reach 68 points on the leaderboard, and thus, with a 97.9% chance of being champion. The study that points out this probability is from the Department of Mathematics of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

Deputy leader of the competition with 58 points, Palmeiras thrashed Atlético-GO by 4-0 in the round. However, with a difference of 10 points against Atlético-MG, Abel Ferreira’s team appears with a 1.5% chance of winning the title. Flamengo, 3rd place with 54 points, has two games less than its competitors — playing in the 31st round today, against Bahia, at Maracanã, at 19:00 — and appears with only 0.56% chance of being champion.

At the bottom of the table, the numbers show that the situation is getting more complicated for the three clubs that still dream of staying in the Serie A of Brasileirão. Grêmio, ranked 19th with 29 points — and which has a game in hand — appears with a 90% risk of falling to Serie B.

Sport, which is 18th with 30 points, and lost at home to América-MG by 3-2 in this round, is closer to the second division: the study shows the team from Pernambuco with a 97.1% chance of falling . And Juventude, who beat Inter 2-1 yesterday, is 17th with 33 points, but with a 67.6% risk of falling. Chapecoense, the competition’s lantern, has already dropped to Series B.

Santos, São Paulo, Atlético-GO and Bahia, which are the closest teams to the Z-4, have less than 10% risk of falling. Peixe beat RB Bragantino by 2-0, alleviated their situation and has 9.3%. The Tricolor Paulista drew 1-1 against Fortaleza, but has only a 7% fall risk. The team from Goiás 8.5% and the Bahian with 9.6%.