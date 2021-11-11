Atlético-MG performances: Diego Costa shines, Zaracho gives double pen; Keno and Hulk score greats | athletic-mg

Diego Costa It was the name of victory. He dominated the chest in midfield, dribbled, took off, kicked to score from outside the area and gave a beautiful back pass for Hulk to score (but Cássio saved him). The owner of the night. Grade: 8

Atlético overthrows Corinthians and strides towards the title

Substitute for Junior Alonso (summoned), the captain wasted reading the game in the marking phase. Anticipation and positioning to curb offensive Corinthians calls. Very well (again). Grade: 7.5

keno

Author of a real goal. Received at the entrance to the area, centralized, and sent a bomb at the angle of Cassio. In the first half, he had appeared well in a bid in which he saw Diego Costa free in the area in a fix for the Hulk. He played at the base of the claw, as he had a muscle injury 10 days ago. He even got down on the field in the first half, but he resisted. Grade: 7.5

1 of 2 Diego Costa in action for Atlético-MG against Corinthians — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Diego Costa in action for Atlético-MG against Corinthians — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Hulk

He had everything to leave the field regretting the lost goal in Cassio’s face. But his was missing. In the second half, he helped with counterattacks and had more room to act with the departure of Diego Costa. In the end, another great goal, leaving Gil homesick and shooting the Corinthians goalkeeper. Grade: 7.5

Zaracho

A first half with more mistakes than successes. But he has a chapter of the game of his own. He gave Gabriel two beautiful pens when he was cornered in the corner. If he wasn’t inspired for sprints, kicks and passes in attack, at least he showed the usual accuracy of marking. Grade: 7