Atlético-MG reaches 13 straight wins at home and equals a record of triumphs in consecutive points | athletic-mg

The Voice of the Fans – Markin: “It’s too close, we’re living a dream!”

Galo is the best host of the 2021 Brazilian, with 43 points conquered out of 48 possible. There are 14 wins, one draw and one defeat – 89.5% success rate. There are still three more matches to go (Juventude, Fluminense and Bragantino). Against Corinthians, the 3-0 were seen by 58,714 fans.

Adding up the remaining nine points that will be up for grabs at Mineirão, Atlético finishes the 2021 Brazilian with 52 home points, a score only behind Flamengo in 2019 (see below).

The unprecedented mark, achieved by Alvinegro, surpasses the marks of Atlético 2016 (Marcelo Oliveira), who won 12 in a row at Independência, and Santos, 2015, who also accumulated 12 consecutive triumphs.

Atlético reached 21 victories in the Brazilian Nationals. He had only won that much in just one previous edition: 2015, when he was runner-up.

Only once in the modern Brasileirão that Atlético ended with the best campaign between their home games. And it was last year, with Sampaoli, with 46 points. Previously, in 2012, with Cuca on the bench, Galo had 47 points, but was the second best host, behind São Paulo. He ended up as runner-up that year, was third last year and is walking with great strides to finally claim the national champion, after 50 years.