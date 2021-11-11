Atlético-MG sees title closer with success that only Flamengo de Jesus managed to overcome in the running points

Closer and closer to winning the Brazilian title and ending a 50-year starvation, Atlético-MG is making a historic campaign that, for now, has only been surpassed by one club since the adoption of straight points in 2003

O Atlético-MG walks with great strides to, after 50 years, be Brazilian champion. And “just” keep this tune, with high performance and without little margin for stumbling, to make this campaign even more historic.

In the history of running points, adopted in Brazilian football in 2003, only one team had a higher performance than Atlético-MG currently has.: O Flamengo from 2019, immortalized in the hand of the Portuguese Jorge Jesus.

The rubro-negro was champion for two years with an incredible 90 points in 38 rounds, a high yield of 79%, in the best campaign in the history of running points. The football of that Flamengo, which still earned the Libertadores Conmebol in the same year, it still serves as a parameter for all those who succeeded Jesus in Gávea.

It is this level that Atlético-MG is trying to reach. Currently with 68 points, ten above the runner-up palm trees, the Galo boasts 73.1% of performance. If you keep the average until the end, you will end the campaign with 83 points.

In terms of points, the record of the running points is from the cruise, who turned 100 in 2003, but in a championship with more rounds (46). Therefore, its use is lower: 72.5% for Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team, winner of the Triple Crown, for also taking the Minas Gerais Championship and the Copa do Brasil.

Atlético are also fighting for the same feat. He was state champion in the first semester, leads the Brazilian championship with great advantage and decides to Brazil’s Cup against Athletic-PR, in two games scheduled for the 12th and 15th of December.

Can you grab all the glasses?

Diego Costa celebrates Atlético-MG’s goal against Corinthians Pedro Souza / Athletic

See the use of all Brazilian champions since 2003:

79% – 2019 Flemish

73.1% – Atlético-MG 2021

72.5% – 2003 Cruise

71% – Corinthians 2015

70% – 2014 Cruise

70% – 2016 palm trees

70% – 2018 palm trees

68.4% – São Paulo 2006

67.5% – São Paulo 2007

67% – Rio de Janeiro 2012

67% – 2013 Cruise

66% – São Paulo 2008

64% – Saints of 2004

64% – Corinthians from 2005

63% – Corinthians 2017

62% – Rio de Janeiro 2010

62% – Corinthians 2011

62% – 2020 Flemish

59% – Flemish 2009