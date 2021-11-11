Atlético-MG wins Corinthians at Mineirão and gets closer to the title

Atlético-MG left the title of the Brazilian Championship even further on by beating Corinthians 3-0, on Wednesday night, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship, in the crowded Mineirão.

in the table

Isolated leader, Galo reached 68 points with the 13th consecutive victory as home team in the competition.

Timão, on the other hand, lost its chance to reach the G4 and was parked in sixth place, with 47 points.

Summary

The two teams entered the field with many embezzlements. Thus, the duel started balanced, with the visitors even spending more time with the ball.

Everything changed when Diego Costa risked a shot from far away and took advantage of the badly placed Cassio to open the scoring. The goalkeeper slipped in the throw.

In the final stage, a new individual mistake was costly to São Paulo. Renato Augusto lost the ball on the way out of the defense field. Rooster recovered and was fatal with a great goal from Keno, in Cassio’s drawer.

In advantage on the scoreboard, the Atleticans enjoyed the final minutes and even cheered with a great goal from Hulk in the last move.

And now?

Corinthians will play again on Saturday, at 9 pm, against Cuiabá, at Neo Química Arena.

Atlético-MG will visit Athletico-PR, on Tuesday, at 18:30.

DATASHEET

ATHLETIC-MG 3 X 0 CORINTHIANS

Local: Mineirão Stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Hour: 19:00 (Brasilia)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC-FIFA)

assistants: Éder Alexandre and Helton Nunes (both from SC)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC-FIFA)

yellow cards: Keno, Guilherme Arana (ATL); Giuliano, Fábio Santos (COR)

public and income: 58,714 / BRL: 2,956,425.80

GOALS:

Atlético-MG: Diego Costa, at 13 minutes into the 1Q, and Keno, at 5 minutes, and Hulk, at 49 minutes into the 2Q.

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Réver and Guilherme Arana; Techê Tchê, Allan (Nathan), Zaracho (Hyoran) and Keno (Rabello); Hulk and Diego Costa (Jair).

Technician: Cuca

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel; Mosquito (Vitinho), Du Queiroz (Gabriel Pereira), Giuliano and Róger Guedes (Jô); Renato Augusto

Technician: Sylvinho