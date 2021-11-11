Aura Minerals (AURA33) reverses profit and has a loss of US$14.5 million in Q3 2021

Aura Minerals (Disclosure/Aura Minerals)

Aura Minerals (AURA33) reported a net loss of US$14.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21), reversing a profit of US$24.5 million for the same period in 2020.

Net revenue totaled US$ 100.5 million in the period, up 12% from the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell 17% compared to the same stage of 2020, totaling US$ 36.5 million.

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda/net revenue) reached 36.3% in the third quarter of 2021, down 13 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

According to XP, the main highlights were slightly lower volumes and sales prices, which together with the 14% increase in costs (mainly impacted by the interruption of production in San Andres for most of July and a negative Ebitda on Gold Road) resulted in a lower consolidated Ebitda.

The company generated positive operating cash flow despite the interruption in San Andres, negative Ebitda from Gold Road and Capex of US$17.7 million (including Exploration and Expansion) and non-recurring consumption of working capital, which the company expects to revert to next quarters.

XP maintains a purchase recommendation for the Aura BDR, and a target price of R$ 95.00, compared to the quotation on Tuesday (09) of R$ 49.95.

