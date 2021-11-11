Author confirms adjustments in global soap after Marília Mendonça’s death

Scheduled for its premiere on November 22, Globo’s new soap opera, Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!, starts with the crash of a plane that unites the four main characters. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent tragedy involving Marília Mendonça, who died last week, aged 26, in a plane accident, the plot underwent changes. At a press conference this Wednesday (11/10), author Mauro Wilson and artistic director Allan Fiterman confirmed the adjustments.

“We tried to make a soap opera that showed the light side of life. The name was Era Death Can Wait. But after the pandemic, we didn’t see any fun in using that name. And the soap opera was sent to the second side, of chance, of life, with comedy, drama, romance, without leaving the seven o’clock time. There’s a lot of new stuff in The More Life, the Better!. People from the cast who come from the cinema, the theater, which will bring freshness”, says Allan.

In the novel, four totally different characters, Neném (Vladimir Brichta), Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and Flávia (Valentina Herszage) have their paths crossed after a terrible plane crash. They meet Death (Maia) and she makes a warning: one of them will definitely die in a year. Despite belonging to completely different universes, they will discover, little by little, that their lives were already interconnected.

“If it were in fiction, Marília would be alive. Life writes bad scripts”, began Mauro, explaining why he chose to start the story precisely with a plane crash. “We needed to tell this story, of four people who did not know each other, met and lived this fate together, without any of the four being guilty”, says Mauro, who debuts as an author after 40 years at Globo, working as a screenwriter.

Unlike other global serials, usually open works, that is, written while on TV, The More Life, The Better! followed the dynamics of most series, which deliver their full seasons. The actors, in fact, are already recording the final scenes this week. Wilson explains that although there was a conversation with the team about the tragedy involving Marília Mendonça and four other people, “changing history now would be impossible”, he says. “But in The More Life, the Better!, death is not the end. Death is fate, something that changes everything around them. Death is horrible, but in the telenovela it is something else”, comments Wilson.

“We are recording chapter 161 today. In the edition, we are at 75, sounding at 60. The soap opera should debut with 30 chapters delivered, because we really started recording last year, we have been producing for almost two years”, he added Allan.

Wilson even explained where the inspiration for the story came from. “The soap opera was based on a special I made in 2005, Os Amadores, which were 4 men who die on the same day and come back together. When I had this idea, it was funny: I was 40 years old and I almost died. I choked on my own at home and couldn’t breathe. It was horrible, there was no one to help. I just thought about everything I was going to lose. And the idea came that this would be a second chance”, recalled the author.

