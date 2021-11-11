Aviation kerosene price rises more than gasoline and cooking gas in 2021





The Brazilian Association of Airline Companies (ABEAR) informs this Wednesday, November 10, that the price of aviation kerosene (QAV) continues to rise sharply throughout this year, higher than the variations of gasoline and cooking gas.

In the second quarter of this year, the QAV registered an increase of 91.7% compared to the same period in 2020, and accumulates an increase of 47.7% from January 4th to October 25th, according to a survey carried out by ABEAR with more data. available from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

This result surpasses that of fuels that have constantly emerged as one of the main factors responsible for the increase in Brazilian inflation, such as gasoline and cooking gas (LPG).

The increase in the price of QAV this year surpasses by 4.2 percentage points the variation of 43.5% registered for gasoline in the same period. In comparison with cooking gas, which presents an increase of 36.1% from January to October, the value of a liter of QAV was 11.6 percentage points above.

“These data show how Brazilian commercial aviation is impacted by costs in Brazil. In addition to the high QAV, which is the most economically inefficient item for airlines, we still have the challenge of successive record dollar rates against the real, as more than 50% of airline costs are dollarized”, says the president from ABEAR, Eduardo Sanovicz.

ABEAR Information



