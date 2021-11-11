Azul (BLUE4) has a loss of R$ 2.196 billion in the 3rd quarter, an increase of 82.4%

(Disclosure/Blue)

Azul (AZUL4) reported a net loss of R$ 2.196 billion in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21), an increase of 82.4% compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the company, the performance was affected by the increase in financial expenses and monetary and exchange variations.

In the first nine months of 2021, the airline operator accumulates a loss of R$ 3.820 billion, a decrease of 64.4% compared to the same stage last year.

The net financial result was an expense of R$2.269 billion in 3Q21, 137% up on financial losses in 3Q20.

Net revenue totaled R$ 2.717 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 237.4% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), in turn, totaled BRL 485.6 million from July to September, from BRL 198 million in the same period last year.

The Ebitda margin (Ebitda on net revenue) reached 17.9% in the 3rd quarter of 2021.

Azul ended the quarter with R$5.3 billion of immediate liquidity, including cash, cash equivalents, investments and short-term receivables, practically stable compared to 2Q21.

Total liquidity, including deposits, maintenance reserves and long-term receivables was R$8.3 billion as of September 30, 2021.

In relation to the adjusted net debt, the company informed that there was an increase of 6.3%, to R$ 15.697 billion.

As a result, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda, was once and for all reduced compared to 3Q20.

Investments totaled R$143.0 million in 3Q21, against R$70.2 million in 3Q20, mainly due to engine maintenance and the acquisition of parts in the quarter.

