Band moves with Catia Fonseca and Datena to privilege Formula 1; see grid· TV news

Band prepared a special schedule to cover the São Paulo Formula 1 GP, which takes place this weekend. For this, the São Paulo broadcaster changed the programming and cut time from the programs of Catia Fonseca and José Luiz Datena on Friday (12) and Saturday (13).

According to the schedule released by the network, the first important change is in the Best of the Afternoon on Friday. Instead of two traditional hours, from 2 pm to 4 pm, the women’s program stays on until 3:30 pm. The F1 qualifying training session will be featured on the Band until 5:15 pm, when the Brasil Urgente day edition will begin.

On Saturday (13), the sprint race will also be broadcast on open TV and will cause changes, but less impactful. The dispute goes live at 3:30 pm and will again make Datena and police news arrive later, at 5:30 pm. That is, a cut of an hour and a half in the usual time.

It will be the first time that the Band will show all events of a Formula 1 weekend on open TV since the competition’s return to the network at the beginning of the year. Normally, qualifying sessions outside of Saturday and Sunday are only attractions of BandSports, the group’s sports channel on pay TV.

The bet on the Band is in the interest of the São Paulo public in what happens at the Interlagos racetrack, in São Paulo. The Formula 1 São Paulo GP is the first major event in Brazil’s biggest metropolis since the great advance in vaccination against the coronavirus.

Check out the Formula 1 schedules on the Band

Friday (12):

The Ball Owners – 1pm

Best of the Afternoon – 2 pm

F1 São Paulo GP (Training) – 15:30

Brazil Urgent with Datena – 17:15

Saturday (13):

Sport Club Band – 1pm

Formula 1 São Paulo GP (sprint race) – 15:30

Brazil Urgent with Datena – 17:15

Band Newspaper – 19:20