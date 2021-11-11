Banks increase inflation projections after October’s IPCA result

× Photo: Pixabay

The result of October inflation, which rose 1.25% and accumulates an increase of 10.67% in the last 12 months, negatively surprised the market. Based on this data, banks and brokerages increased their projections for the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2021 and 2022.

The chief economist of Credit Suisse, Solange Srour, reviewed from 9.8% to 10.2% inflation in 2021. For the next year, the projection went from 5.8% to 6.0%.

“The risks for next year are clearly on the upside, as the disinflation processes observed in the country were driven by a combination of exchange rate appreciation, very high real rates and greater economic slack and, in some cases, deflation in commodity prices in local currency”, he stated.

The chief economist of Bank of America, David beker, revised the inflation estimate for the year of 9.1% to 10.1%. For 2022, he maintained his projection of 5%.

“Compared to our forecast [para outubro], the biggest surprises came from transport and clothing. Gasoline and diesel prices rose sharply in the month, pressured by world oil prices and the devaluation of the real”, he said.

The chief economist of Banco Fibra, Cristiano Oliveira, said that the prices of gasoline and air tickets were the main upward pressure on the result of the IPCA in October.

“With the result above expectations for the month, we adjusted our estimate for the IPCA in 2021 from 9.9% to 10.3%. For now, we maintain the estimate for the 2022 IPCA inflation at 5.5%, but we recognize an upward bias given the acceleration of the inertial coefficient”, he said.

