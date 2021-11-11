Banrisul has adjusted net income of R$171.5m in the 3rd quarter, up 45.6%

O Banrisul (BRSR3) closed the third quarter with adjusted net income of R$171.5 million, representing an increase of 45.6% compared to the result of the third quarter of 2020 and a reduction of 39.2% compared to the second quarter.

O Bank explains that the decrease in the adjusted result in the quarterly comparison reflects a higher flow of expenses for the provision for loan losses, a reduction in the financial margin, growth in service fees and bank fees, an increase in administrative expenses, an increase in other adjusted expenses net of other revenues and consequent lower volume of income taxes.

Unadjusted net income was R$156.6 million, 33% up on the third quarter of 2020 and 41% down on the second quarter.

The financial margin in the third quarter of R$1.215 billion, down 2.7% from the second quarter, reflecting, according to the earnings release, a higher growth in interest expenses compared to the increase in interest income, in a context that associates elevation of Selic rate, exchange variation and increase in the volume of credit operations. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, there was a drop of 1.93% at the margin.

Expenses with allowance for loan losses (PDD) totaled R$284.5 million in the third quarter, an increase of 30.6% compared to the second quarter, due to the rollover of the portfolio by rating levels, the growth of operations overdue credit and the greater volume of recovery of credits written off to losses fully provisioned.

As a result, provisions for bad debt totaled R$2.7 billion in September, 4.3% below September last year and 0.4% above June. Compared to the third quarter of last year, PDD expenses dropped 10.9%.

The total credit portfolio was R$38.7 billion at the end of September, implying a growth of 6.7% compared to September 2020 and an increase of 5.6% compared to June.

Credits overdue for more than 90 days were at R$854.1 million, 20.9% below September of last year and 4.7% above June.

The delinquency rate over 90 days dropped to 2.21% in the third quarter compared to the same quarter last year (2.98%) and compared to the second quarter (2.23%).

Income from financial intermediation dropped 15.5% compared to the third quarter of last year to R$ 2.44 billion.

Banrisul’s total assets totaled R$101.6 billion at the end of September, 12.7% higher than September 2020 and 3.7% higher than in June.

The bank’s shareholders’ equity was at R$8.7 billion, 4.7% above September of last year and 1.1% above June. The Basel index fell to 14.5% at the close of the third quarter, from 16.2% in the third quarter of 2020 and 14.8% in the second quarter.

See the result below: