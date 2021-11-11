Barcelona has three targets to reinforce attack for Xavi; see list made by newspaper

Offensive sector became a priority at Barcelona after a heart problem suffered by Sergio Agüero

the arrival of Xavi to Barcelona promises some changes in the Catalan club. Between arrivals and departures, a position is already targeted: o offensive sector.

The debut of Xavi in ​​charge of Barça against the spanish on Saturday (20), at 5 pm (GMT) by Laliga, with transmission live by ESPN on Star+.

According to the newspaper Brand, the Catalan club already has three targets for attack. Are they: sterling, of Manchester City, Timo Werner, of Chelsea, and Cavani, of Manchester United.

However, in a serious financial crisis, Barcelona would not be available to buy one of the three names in the winter market. The initial idea is try for a loan and pay only wages and, if necessary, a low release amount..

The attack became a fundamental position to reinforce after the heart problem suffered by Sergio Agüero. In the Barcelona game against the Alave, per Laliga, played last weekend, the Argentine was replaced with chest pain and, after examinations, he had a cardiac arrhythmia.

Barcelona are only in 9th place on the LaLiga leaderboard. After 12 rounds played, the culé team has 17 points.