Barcelona rules out hiring Daniel Alves, says newspaper

Daniel Alves has been without a club since he split from São Paulo, but will not return to Barcelona, ​​according to the newspaper Brand

According to the newspaper Brand, the right-back Daniel Alves will not return to Barcelona as a player.

According to the vehicle, the new technician from the Catalan team, Xavi Hernández, is in constant contact with the board to analyze reinforcements that may arrive in the next transfer windows. However, Daniel’s name is discarded behind the scenes of the team blaugrana.

“The Brazilian offered himself to the club, but, at the moment, it is not a viable option for the technical committee or for the entity’s executives.. His return, as a player, is out of the question”, stressed the periodical.

Alves, 38, has been without a club since contract with São Paulo terminated in early September.

O Brand claims that he “is looking for a team where he feels happy“, so that you can “complete your career” as a professional athlete.

The Brazilian even talked to members of the board coolie in Barça’s recent game against Dynamo Kiev, at Camp Nou, for the Champions League, but the top hats weren’t interested.

“The answer was already clear at the time: he does not enter the institution’s immediate plans as a reinforcement for the right-back. And besides, the athlete nor does it fit the profile of reinforcements with which the entity wants to build its project for the future. There is a clear proposal decided by young professionals”, explained the newspaper.

Alves had an extremely successful stint for the Camp Nou team between 2008 and 2016, after being bought from Sevilla.

There were 391 games and 21 goals scored, with a veritable truckload of important titles in the luggage.