Barcelona rules out the return of Daniel Alves to the club, says newspaper

Daniel Alves will not return to Barcelona. After offering himself to the Catalan club, the Brazilian player was discarded by the coolies, who do not intend to have him join the squad led by new coach Xavi Hernández. The information is from the Spanish newspaper ‘Marca’.

According to the publication, Xavi is talking to the leaders of the culées in search of names to strengthen the team in the next transfer window, which opens in January 2022. However, Daniel Alves is not in the Catalans’ plans to return to Camp Nou as player.

The Spanish vehicle emphasizes that Barça officials respect the Brazilian and do not rule out the possibility that he will return to the club for another role in the future. Alves has a victorious history with the Blaugrana shirt, having played in 496 matches, over eight seasons. He ended his career in 2016, with 34 goals scored, 124 assists and 23 titles won in the culé shirt.

Daniel Alves has been without a club since he terminated his contract with São Paulo in September, due to lack of payment. Since then, the 38-year-old right-back has yet to hit any other team.