Baritric surgery helps in the treatment of depression

Obesity is a chronic disease that affects billions of people around the world. In Brazil, the data are worrying: in 16 years, the number of obese people among young adults has more than doubled, going from 12.2% of the population to 26.8%. In total, 60% of Brazilians are overweight, including overweight and obese groups. There is no cure for the disease, but there are options for its control, including changes in lifestyle habits, such as regular exercise, healthy eating and the use of medications. If not controlled, bariatric surgery is indicated to help fight the disease.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity is excess body fat, in an amount that harms health. A person is considered obese when the Body Mass Index (BMI) is greater than or equal to 30kg/m2. The normal range varies between 18.5 and 24.9 kg/.2. Among its causes, there is the hereditary factor that can make the patient more likely to develop obesity, but eating and behavioral habits are more relevant in the onset of the disease.

For the coordinator of the Surgery and Obesity Center at the Jayme da Fonte Hospital and digestive tract surgeon, Sérvio Fidney, combating obesity is important so that other illnesses are avoided. “The disease has a relationship with several others, such as hypertension, diabetes, heart attack, stroke, sleep apnea, joint pain, in addition to increasing the risk of various types of cancer,” he explained. The first treatment option is changing lifestyle habits, with adequate diets and regular physical exercise. Other pathologies that may contribute to obesity, such as depression, anxiety and thyroid disease, also need to be treated, but in this case, with the use of medication.

If the patient has a BMI above 35, suffers from other comorbidities and is unable to lose weight only with diet and physical activity, bariatric surgery may be indicated. With a BMI above 40, the presence of other comorbidities is not necessary for the procedure to be performed. For the intervention, a cardiology and endocrinologist opinion, nutritional follow-up and a psychologist are necessary, proving the failure of the clinical treatment in a period of two years. Exams are necessary to maintain patient safety, in addition to choosing the correct procedure and technique to be used.

The most common techniques are: sleeve gastrectomy (sleeve) and gastroplasty with jejunal bypass (gastric bypass). The surgery can be performed in the traditional way or by video. “Video surgery is more indicated because it causes less surgical trauma, has fewer complications and postoperative pain. The indication must be individualized and discussed with your doctor”, said Sérvio Fidney.

After the procedure, the patient can return to their usual activities within 15 days, but it will be necessary to continue with the follow-up with the multidisciplinary team for a long time. During consultations, guidelines for the gradual progression of the diet will be provided, vitamin and nutritional supplements will be prescribed, in addition to examinations.

However, the doctor warns that surgery alone does not guarantee that the disease is under control. “Surgery is not magic. It is a strong tool in the fight against obesity, but the patient’s commitment and the adoption of healthier lifestyle habits are required. Up to 30% of patients can gain weight after surgery, but they rarely return to their previous weight. And those who return to their previous weight take about 10 years”, concluded the digestive tract surgeon, Sérvio Fidney.

