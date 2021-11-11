Barrichello participates in a ‘pit stop’ on the streets of São Paulo

Special Commentator of band to São Paulo GP, Rubens Barrichello he took to the streets this Wednesday (10) with overalls that he normally wears in Stock Car races and surprised drivers who stopped at one of the traffic lights on Avenida Paulista, in a kind of pit stop simulation.

The joke was part of the Band’s action to promote the race in Interlagos next Sunday.

“It is a great emotion to be a commentator on the Band because I have seen the team totally motivated, with a beautiful energy”, said Barrichello. “It’s a guaranteed success. Friday, Saturday and Sunday we will be together in the transmissions”, he stated.

Throughout the week, the network created a series of actions to promote the GP, such as the exhibition of replicas of the driver Ayrton Senna’s cars, a pit stop at traffic lights and a simulator with real dimensions for changing tires.

