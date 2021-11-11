Battlefield 2042 will honor Brazilian streamer victim of cancer

Battlefield 2042, which will be released on the 19th, will have a very special character for Brazilians: Colonel L. Mighty. The name is a reference to youtuber Leonardo “Mighty”, a big fan and content creator about the franchise, who died of cancer in 2015.

Cel. L. Mighty will be one of the multiplayer bots, according to the influencer’s Twitter, now driven by his family. On the card, Battlefield refers to the youtuber as “the bravest of soldiers”, who deserves the “highest rank on the battlefield”.

The developer’s initiative DICE and the publisher EA was motivated by a campaign from the Battlefield Brazil portal and the Mighty family. His father made a beautiful video, moved, about the tribute:

Currently, the monetization of Mighty’s YouTube channel is reverted to GRAACC (Support Group for Adolescents and Children with Cancer).

Battlefield 2042 will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X. Check out our first impressions.

