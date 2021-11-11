Benítez scores in the end and saves São Paulo against Fortaleza

Fortaleza and São Paulo drew 1-1 this Wednesday, at Castelão, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. Tricolor left behind thanks to Robson’s goal, but in the second half, they managed to equalize in a beautiful free kick by Benítez, more precisely in the 48th minute.

With the result, Tricolor is in 14th place and sees the Libertadores dream become more and more distant, as they cannot pack a streak of victories. Fortaleza, in turn, continues fighting for the G4 of the Brazilian Championship.

Now, São Paulo is back to the duel with Flamengo, next Sunday, at Morumbi stadium. Fortaleza, in turn, will face Red Bull Bragantino, away from home, on Saturday.

The game – São Paulo started the match more looted and tried to be present in the attack. With quick touches, Gabriel Sara had his first chance early in the game with a shot from outside the area, but he lacked aim. Shortly after, it was Rodrigo Nestor’s turn to try long-distance, but he also failed to hit the target.

Fortaleza, in turn, bothered with Depietri throughout the first period. It was the Argentine striker who created problems for São Paulo’s defense. First, he appeared on the right, making a good cross into the middle of the area, but Bruno Alves providentially pulled back. Afterwards, he risked two shots from outside the area. One was defended by Volpi, and the other went over the bottom line.

As the minutes went by, São Paulo fell in production. Fortaleza, when they had the ball, could not create great opportunities either. In this way, the two teams ended up going to halftime with a goalless draw.

Second time

In the second half, a lack of attention on the part of São Paulo’s defense was enough for Fortaleza to open the scoring. Depietri reached the bottom line from the left and crossed to the middle of the area, finding Robson, who completed it first for the back of the net, with no chance for Tiago Volpi.

From then on, São Paulo was forced to play for the attack, but they had difficulties to break through the defensive system of Fortaleza. Thus, it was up to Igor Gomes to take a risk from outside the area, but Marcelo Boeck made the save without any major problems.

In need of new gas in the team, Rogério Ceni called on Benítez and Gabriel Neves for Nestor and Igor Gomes, respectively. But, even with the changes, Fortaleza continued to threaten more. On minute 32, after a hesitation in the ball, Wellington Paulista dropped the bomb from outside the area, scaring Tiago Volpi.

Without throwing in the towel, Ceni still fielded Eder and Vitor Bueno, who in his first move in the game managed to score the equalizer with a strong kick from the edge of the area, in the corner. However, after review by the VAR, the referee marked Bruno Alves’ offside at the origin of the play. But there was still time for Benítez, in a beautiful free kick, to swing the net to avoid another setback for São Paulo in the competition and emerge as the hero of the match.

DATASHEET

FORTALEZA 1 X 1 SÃO PAULO

Local: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date: November 10, 2021, Wednesday

Schedule: 9:30 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Júnior (PR)

Assistants: Rafael Trombeta (PR) and Sidmar dos Santos Meurer (PR)

VAR: Pathrice Wallace Corrêa Maia (RJ)

Goal: Robson, at 13 of the 2nd T (Fortaleza); Benítez, at 48 of Q2 (São Paulo)

Yellow cards: Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor, Benítez (São Paulo); Robson (Fortress)

STRENGTH: Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Benevenuto, Titi and Bruno Melo; Jussa, Éderson (Jackson), Ronald and Lucas Lima (Matheus Vargas); Depietri (Romarinho) and Robson (Wellington Paulista).

Technician: Juan Vojvoda.

SÃO PAULO: James Volpi; Bruno Alves, Miranda and Léo; Igor Vinícius (Marquinhos), Nestor (Benítez), Igor Gomes, (Gabriel Neves) Gabriel Sara (Vitor Bueno) and Reinaldo; Luciano (Eder) and Calleri.

Technician: Rogerio Ceni.