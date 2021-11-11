Benzema will remain in the national team even if convicted, says French federation president | french football

Striker Karim Benzema will remain in the French national team even if he is found guilty in the criminal proceedings over the alleged blackmail case involving compatriot Valbuena. In an interview with the newspaper le Parisien, the president of the French Football Federation, Noël Le Graët, assured that the only reason he could be cut is sporting performance.

– The coach will always be responsible for his selection, and Benzema will not be excluded due to a possible court sanction. I will never intervene so that he is not summoned. So, it’s up to Didier (France coach) to consider whether, in sport, he is fit to play for the national team – said the president.

Last month, in addition to a €75,000 (R$493,000) fine for the Real Madrid player, the Prosecutor’s Office asked for 10 months in prison with the possibility of suspension of the sentence, but it would not affect Noël Le Graët’s decision. The modality consists of freedom upon fulfillment of certain conditions for a certain period.

– Even if he receives a sentence of parole, he has the possibility to file an appeal. Therefore, your decision, or not, in the coming months, will not be linked to that sentence – said Noël Le Graët.

On November 24, at 2 pm (GMT), the Court of Versailles will issue a decision on the possible complicity of Benzema in an attempt to blackmail the former French teammate with the release of a private sex video in 2015.

After five years away, Karim won the opportunity to return to defend France in the middle of this year, in time to compete in the Euro Cup. In an attempt to make up for lost time, he helped win the League of Nations in October by paving the way for victory over Spain. Since returning, the striker has netted six times and given two assists. Also experiencing a great moment at Real Madrid, Benzema is one of the candidates for the Ballon d’Or 2021.

