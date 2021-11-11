Biden approves law that calls for more sanctions against Nicaragua – News

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, approved on Wednesday (10) a law that proposes more sanctions and other punitive measures against the government of the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, who extended the hold on power in an election which the White House denounced as a hoax.

Biden signed the bill a week after its final approval by the US Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support. The US president assured that Ortega orchestrated Sunday’s vote (7) as a “pantomime election that was neither free nor fair”.

The Biden government plans to announce new sanctions on Nicaragua “very soon,” a senior State Department official told Reuters on Tuesday, saying it would only be the first in a series of measures by the U.S that “will increase with time”.

Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla leader, won his fourth consecutive term after arresting political rivals and cracking down on critical media in an election that drew international condemnation before and after it was held.

On Monday night, Ortega derided American critics as “Yankee imperialists” and accused them of trying to undermine Nicaragua’s electoral process. Cuba, Venezuela and Russia offered support to Ortega.

The White House announced Biden’s sanction of the bill as members of the OAS (Organization of American States) gathered in Guatemala for a previously scheduled meeting, in which the United States is working with other countries in what it hopes will be a strong resolution against Ortega.

