Bitcoin breathes after 8.5% flash crash and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) lived a seesaw day yesterday at dawn on negative ground amid profit taking and shortly after soaring to a new historic high of US$ 69,000 as the inflation data in the United States came out .

However, the cryptocurrency price plunged 8.5% at night and came back close to $63,000 in a move linked to the massive opening of long futures positions, seen as catalysts for volatility – especially when they grow in size. sudden.

At 7 am, Bitcoin was trading again at US$65,610, in what is considered a victory for the most optimistic investors who prevented a more abrupt drop during the trading in the Asian market.

According to CoinDesk analyst Damanick Dantes, indicators show some exhaustion of the BTC in the very short term, but daily charts still point to a similar rally in sight when the digital currency traded at US$44,000 in early October.

One of the keys to the move should continue to be the fear of higher inflation combined with the idea that Bitcoin can offer protection against adverse scenarios in traditional investments. The consumer price inflation data in the US, which grew more than 6% in a year, was the trigger for an increase in the correlation of digital assets with gold.

Other cryptocurrencies repeated Bitcoin’s move and also bounced back strongly. Ethereum (ETH), for example, dropped to around US$4,500 and is quoted again at US$4,745 Solana (SOL) was even better and, after dropping to less than US$220, is already traded at US$243 .

IoTeX (IOTX), a cryptocurrency linked to the Internet of Things (IoT) which yesterday announced its entry into the development of metaverses, is again highlighted with a 25% increase on the day, only behind the decentralized finance protocol (DeFi) Mina Protocol (MINA ). On the downside, the asset that loses the most this morning is the Spell Token (SPELL), which also powers a DeFi platform.

Among the day’s news, there is also the Terra project (LUNA), which followed the path of Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum and approved with its community a new burning mechanism that should help boost the price of the cryptoactive.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:00 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 65,610.23 -1.8% Ethereum (ETH) US$4,745.54 +0.4% Binance Coin (BNB) $633.63 -2.3% Solana (SOL) US$ 243.84 +0.7% Cardano (ADA) $2.15 -3.9%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Mine Protocol (MINA) $5.61 +30.4% IoTeX (IOTX) US$ 0.196533 +25.3% Kadena (KDA) US$24.63 +14.7% Helium (HNT) $51.36 +10.5% Zcash (ZEC) $209.59 +10.3%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Spell Token (SPELL) US$ 0.02177056 -9.3% Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) $148.84 -9.1% Internet Computer (ICP) US$ 48.76 -6.3% Theta Network (THETA) $7.46 -6% Cosmos (ATOM) US$33.76 -6.4%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 67.20 -1.53% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 87 -1.8% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 76.4 -3.29% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 23.35 -0.63% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 18.94 -1.5%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (11):

Etheruem’s rival, Terra (LUNA) approves burning of US$4.5 billion in tokens

Project Terra (LUNA), which offers a platform for creating smart contracts that rivals Ethereum, approved last night after a community vote on a new token-burning mechanism and issuance of about $4 million to $5 million in stablecoins terraUSD (UST).

Burning is a process that removes tokens from circulation and has already been adopted by other smart contract platforms, such as Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum itself, as a means of stimulating the scarcity of the asset used to pay network fees.

The firing procedure will take place over the next two weeks and will result in the removal of 88.7 million LUNA tokens from circulation, valued at approximately $4.5 billion at current prices. An initial burn, however, already took place last night: 520,000 LUNA were sent to an inaccessible contract and can no longer be retrieved.

The optimism surrounding the project made the token price quickly recover from the flash market crash and resume trading near the high, at US$51.25, maintaining 12th position in the global ranking of cryptocurrencies by market value.

Ethereum postpones end of mining to June 2022

Ethereum developers have postponed for the second time an update aimed at putting an end to the current ETH cryptocurrency mining process. The measure will be implemented in December, scheduling the change for June 2022

The novelty gives an extra period for miners to continue billing on top of the activity that helps in verifying transactions in the current consensus model of the network, expected to undergo a migration to the Proof of Participation (Proof of Stake), in which the validators will no longer be those that dedicate computational power, but store many units of the currency in the wallet.

The new network is already operating in parallel with the current one, and the unification is expected to take place in mid-2022. Until then, Ethereum will implement the “difficulty bomb”, a mechanism that aims to force miners to abandon the activity. , emptying the old network to make way for the new version.

The expectation for a change in the network validation process, called Ethereum 2.0, is one of the main reasons for optimism for the rise of the cryptoactive. In addition to changing the consensus system, the update brings the expectation of solving the platform’s congestion and high network fees.

Bitwise Manager Says Optimistic for Approval of “Physical” Bitcoin ETF

Bitwise Asset Management said it is optimistic for the approval of a Bitcoin ETF that will actually buy the cryptocurrency in the market, as opposed to futures products, exposed to Chicago exchange contracts, which received regulatory approval in the United States in October.

The company has withdrawn its application for approval of a futures ETF and hopes to secure the release of an index fund that tracks digital currency prices on the spot market.

“Ultimately, what many investors want is a Bitcoin ETF in cash. We think it’s possible. So Bitwise will continue to pursue that goal and we’ll look at other ways to help investors gain access to the incredible opportunities in crypto,” said Bitwise head of investments Matt Hougan.

A “physical” Bitcoin ETF is seen as superior to futures that have already been listed in the US because it allows you to hold positions for the long term without the rollover cost eroding earnings – the investor, after all, only has to bear the rate. administration.

Such products, however, have been repeatedly rejected by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the past. For US regulators, approved futures ETFs offer more investor protection.

