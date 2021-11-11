Bitcoin to have parabolic movement after breaking resistance of $67,000

Bitcoin (BTC) started the week on a high, after days of slow progress, cryptocurrency finally took a leap above $65,000.

Along with the weekly rally and breaking its historic high came another milestone for the cryptocurrency market – the combined market capitalization of all tokens surpassed $3 trillion for the first time.

Historically, November is a positive month for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market, especially in years of uptrend.

The months of November usually drive the trend that the asset had during the year. The years in which November was a month of decline for Bitcoin were 2018 and 2019, periods in which the asset followed a downward trend during the year as well.

According to Rodrigo Miranda, from the University of Bitcoin, if we project a Fibonacci expansion with a fund at US$ 3,700, a top at US$ 65,000 and a correction at US$ 30,000, we reach the next Bitcoin targets in the region of US$ 77,000 and US $90,000.

Some altcoins are also rehearsing similar moves with good bullish prospects in breaking their historic highs, such as Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB).

Similarity to the 2013 bull run

Another important piece of information observed by Rodrigo is that this bull run is very similar to the one in 2013. In other words, the market still has the potential to rise further. It is noteworthy that the cryptocurrency market is volatile and high risk, which is why he recommends that novice investors be calm and elegant when putting their money into certain projects.

There are currently more than 13,800 coins in the cryptocurrency market and the most experienced recommend beginners to start with Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two biggest and most solid coins in the crypto market.

Below we have an example and comparison with the bull run of 2013 and this bull run of 2020/2021.

