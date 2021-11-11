Black Friday: 7 Tips for Small Businesses to Sell More | Entrepreneurship

Black Friday, one of the most important commercial dates of the year, is coming and small entrepreneurs are already preparing for sales. During this period, the dispute for consumer attention is even greater, so planning is needed.

ALL ABOUT BLACK FRIDAY 2021

To sell more, it is not enough to have the biggest discount, it is also necessary to offer differentiated products, terms and conditions of delivery that meet the real needs and expectations of consumers.

O g1 listened to entrepreneurs and representatives of major brands to find out how to win over customers and sell more. Check out the tips:

It is necessary to prepare in advance, knowing the customer very well. You have to always be close to those who buy your brand, know the demands, deliveries, offers, profiles. Thus, actions will be much more assertive.

Entrepreneur Anny Meisler, owner of furniture and decoration stores LZ Studio and LZ Mini, always prepares for the date and increases her stock by 30% during this period. She guides small business owners to always think about 3 points:

What products to offer: what do your customers dream of buying? It’s no use burning a product that doesn’t generate desire. Prepare your stock, negotiate your purchase very well. Bet on depth, not variety on that date.

How will you communicate? For that question, ask another question: where is your audience and your audience? That answer is the key piece and needs to be on the tip of your tongue. Disclosure: Start publicizing your action in advance. A pre-campaign is essential at all times. Awaken the desire to buy as soon as possible. Fire up emails, messages on WhatsApp, communications in digital media and website. Always with a lot of creativity and going straight to the point. Not all brands can make big investments, but there’s always that message via WhatsApp that one mother sends to another, that group of friends, group from the club, from the building…. This works very well if your offer is good. The more you impact, the more you will attract people to your business.

2 of 4 Anny Meisler, owner of furniture and decor stores LZ Studio and LZ Mini, increases her store inventory by 30% during Black Friday — Photo: Personal archive Anny Meisler, owner of furniture and decor stores LZ Studio and LZ Mini, increases her store inventory by 30% during Black Friday — Photo: Personal archive

2- Offer discounts for several days, not just on Friday

Letícia Romão Correia owns Ava, a clothing and lingerie brand, with 3 physical stores and e-commerce. Your experience with the date shows that it is worth investing in several discounted days. At Ava, she gets, on average, a 50% increase in sales in November compared to a regular month. The reason? Black Friday stocks.

“Don’t do Black Friday only on Friday. Make a warm up, start first. I start almost two weeks early. In 2020, we sold more on the heat than on the date itself”, advises Letícia.

Generally, on this date, people schedule and research a lot to buy high-value items, such as television and appliances. Those who sell products with a lower average ticket, as in the case of the apparel sector, can benefit from this anticipation.

“People receive a lot of offers, from all segments. When we anticipate, we guarantee that the client spends with us first”, says the entrepreneur.

3- Organize your structure

If you have a physical business, you have to think about the increase in demand and whether you will need more employees. In online, it is also necessary to have a structure in the virtual store. In both cases, it is important to prepare the team for the increased demand for purchases.

Thinking about stock is also fundamental.. Letícia has a strategy for Black Friday: she chooses pieces from previous collections and is quite aggressive in discounts, reaching up to 70%. From the current collection, select items to offer up to 40%. These are pieces that have a larger stock or that entered the collection at the beginning and have been circulating for some time.

3 of 4 Letícia Romão, owner of the Ava brand, mixes pieces from old collections and launches in the Black Friday actions — Photo: Personal archive Letícia Romão, owner of the Ava brand, mixes pieces from old collections and launches in the Black Friday actions — Photo: Personal archive

4- Offer a good experience for customers

It’s not because you’re going to buy at a discount that the customer doesn’t want to be well served. Ensuring maximum satisfaction is essential, according to Fernanda Winck, director of marketplace operations at Via, a retail company.

“The buyer must always be at the center of all actions. We live today in the era of customer experience and it is he who will ensure the longevity of your business and sale. A satisfied and well-attended customer, in addition to becoming a recurring one, indicates store for your social group. This last tip is for going beyond Black Friday, it’s for life,” says Fernanda.

5- Invest in online sales

4 of 4 Investing in a marketplace and registering products with lots of information help online sales — Photo: Reproduction PEGN Investing in a marketplace and registering products with a lot of information help online sales — Photo: Reproduction PEGN

For those who sell over the internet, have the store on a marketplace brings some advantages.

“Those who are in a marketplace have access to a platform that will give them greater visibility, audience and incentives for the sale to materialize”, says Fernanda.

To choose this marketplace, the expert’s tip is to look for those who follow the CDC (Consumer Defense Code), who are companies with compliance and who offer a solid partnership structure.

Another important point is take care of product information. Fact sheet, title and images must be in the routine of every digital entrepreneur, as the information contained in the product registration directly impacts the search, whether on the website or even on Google.

“The more relevant information, the more confidence the customer will feel to make the purchase”, recalls Fernanda.

6- Integrate your sales channels

The “omnichannel” concept is a retail trend and means to integrate all areas of an enterprise, online and offline, to make life easier for consumers and make them have a good experience with the brand.

For Fernanda Baggio, chief marketing officer at Neoway, a big data and artificial intelligence company for business, the experience of migrating from online to physical store during the purchase process, for example, should be the best possible. This is one way to increase sales potential. She gives some tips:

Combine data online and offline and connect with your audience;

Have technology as a strategic ally, investing in tools, whether email, SMS or mobile marketing, to expand, streamline and reach all channels of direct contact with the customer.

Black Friday can be a great opportunity to retain new buyers. It is necessary to delight the customer at the end of the purchase.